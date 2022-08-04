Big Brother's Daniel made one of the 'dumbest moves' in show's history during this week's veto

There have been some major blindsides already during Big Brother season 24, from the surprise takedown of Pooch to last week's eviction of Ameerah after Taylor's big house redemption. But the blindside being put into place for Thursday's episode, set in motion by a "dumb" move by Daniel, might be the season's biggest yet.

Wednesday night's episode picks up shortly after the nomination ceremony, during which this week's Head of Household put up Alyssa and Indy. "I still may backdoor Nicole, so we just have to see how the cookie crumbles," Monte says in the diary room, but it's a move that worries The Leftovers ally Taylor: "As much as I want Nicole out of this house, that would mean that I'd have to go on the block again."

As for her Festie Bestie Nicole? "Ever since Ameerah's blindside, the only person I can trust in this house is Daniel," Nicole confesses. "I will most likely be the backdoor plan. I'm scared."

The Leftovers want Indy and Alyssa to be saved with the veto so that Taylor and Nicole can be nominated in their stead, and the house can vote big threat Nicole off in "sweet revenge" for how she's treated Taylor. However, an increasingly suspicious Daniel promises his final-two ally Nicole that he will not use the veto if he wins the POV comp. "I want to gun for it, win the thing and not use it. I don't trust anyone in this house but Nicole and I need to protect my final two," Daniel says in a confessional.

Daniel and Kyle do indeed win the veto comp and at first, it looks like Daniel's buddy Nicole is in the clear for the week, what with The Leftovers now wanting the nominees to stay the same to protect their allies Michael and Brittany, who are the only Festie Besties without the safety net of being partnered with a non-alliance housemate. They now want to vote off Alyssa and bring Indy into their team.

However, after HOH Monte brings up the idea of keeping Alyssa and Indy on the block, Daniel completely changes gears as an ill-thought-out means of reverse psychology and instead wants to use the power of veto and have Monte swap in Taylor and Nicole instead, incorrectly believing that Monte doesn't have enough votes to get Nicole evicted.

"He's about to make one of the dumbest moves in Big Brother history and backdoor his best friend Nicole," Kyle says.

It ends up going down just like that, with Daniel and Kyle using their power of veto and Monte nominating Taylor and Nicole, with The Leftovers targeting the latter for eviction on Thursday night.

"Now Operation Backdoor Nicole can go as planned," Kyle says.

