Alyssa from Big Brother betrayed by 'showmance' partner Kyle

Kyle and Alyssa from Big Brother season 24 have been flirting for weeks but was Sunday night's episode the end of their much-discussed showmance?

First, let's pick up where we left off — frustrated fans finally found out who won HOH on Big Brother this week after yet another two-part Head of Household comp. After searching through a pile of 1,500 envelopes for eight red invitations, the Big Brother season 24 cast members moving on to the next round were Terrance, Jasmine, Monte, Brittany, Daniel, Joseph, Nicole, and Alyssa. In the next round, during which houseguests have to slide "blood goblets" down three tables marked with various scores, Monte ends up victorious and becomes this week's HOH.

Monte's plan for eviction nominees is an extension of the Leftovers alliance's strategy, put into place after Taylor's redemption episode last week. Everyone in the alliance agrees that Nicole, Alyssa and Daniel are the top targets — however, Nicole is Festie Besties with alliance member Taylor and Daniel is partnered with Kyle, which would mean they'd be on the block as well. So eyes are now set on Alyssa as this week's main target.

The choice is complicated by the fact that Alyssa and Kyle have so far been this season's "showmance," with the 24-year-old Floridian and the 29-year-old Utahan regularly acting flirtatiously with each other. However, the pair have two awkward moments in Sunday's episode.

First, when Joseph and Monte find Alyssa crying, she tells them: "I’m just like missing home...I just like wish I was home with my like one person, you know?” Joseph tells his The Leftovers buddy Kyle about Alyssa potentially having a boyfriend back home and he does not respond favorably.

“Joseph telling me that Alyssa might have a situationship outside of the show kinda hits me,” Kyle says in a confessional. ”I know it’s bad for my game, but she’s so attractive, and we get along great, and oh my gosh, I’m just too horny, dude. Don’t air that!"

The second is when Alyssa confronts Kyle about The Leftovers' blindside of her Girls' Girls alliance member, Ameerah, who was evicted during the last episode. “Why wouldn’t you tell me that you’re voting this way?” she asks him. “I just considered you someone that I would always fight for you and protect you."

Even though Kyle tells her she's still his “closest friend in the house,” his betrayal "breaks [her] heart," Alyssa says.

With Monte officially nominating Alyssa and her Festie Bestie Indy for eviction, is this the end of her and Kyle's flirty friendship?

Fans react to drama between Kyle and Alyssa from Big Brother:

