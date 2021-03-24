'Big Shot' trailer: John Stamos trades NCAA hoops for high school darlings

"Coaches here? They're expected to be roll models." That's probably the last thing that a college basketball coach in a Disney+ series wants to hear. Particularly if it's John Stamos, with a popped collar and three-piece suit. College players are there for his record and ego, not the other way around.

But then Coach Korn (played by John Stamos) finds himself out of the NCAA and as the head coach of an elite private high school's team. Obviously you can't treat teenagers like you do young adults, but Coach Korn has a steep learning curve.

And that's where we're at with with the first trailer for Big Shot, which hits Disney+ on April 16. The 10-episode series also stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Richard Robichaux, along with a suite of young actors that includes Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

And you'll never guess what happens next: "By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court."

Ahhhhh. Lessons learned.

Disney+ is the streaming service for all things Disney, of course, as well a Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. The new price of $7.99 a month of $79.99 a year goes into effect on March 26. The Disney Bundle — which also includes Hulu and ESPN+ — also will see a price increase then. The basic bundle includes the with-advertising version of Hulu and runs $13.99 a month. If you want to get rid of ads, it'll cost $19.99 a month. Still, not a bad deal at all.

