Black Mirror star Salma Hayek worried she'd 'get in trouble' for shock script twist

Black Mirror star Salma Hayek has admitted she was worried about "getting in trouble" after her very different performance in the Netflix anthology series.

With Black Mirror season 6 hitting our screens in a matter of days, stars have been teasing what to expect from the highly anticipated new episodes, especially considering it has been four years since the last season.

Salma Hayek gets to play an exaggerated version of herself in season 6, a role that is definitely different from those fans are used to seeing the actress in, having previously starred in projects like House of Gucci and The Hitman's Bodyguard.

In the episode Joan is Awful, a real woman (Annie Murphy) learns that her life has been turned into a TV show on a Netflix-inspired streaming service, with Salma Hayek playing her. And it's safe to say she isn't represented very well!

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Salma Hayek said: "I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating."

"It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life… and have permission to do that."

She teased that there was also a "huge" moment that shocked her and she had to take a while to process it — so we're keen to find out what that is!

Ben Barnes and Salma Hayek in Black Mirror season 6. (Image credit: Ana Blumekron/Netflix)

Salma added: "There are so many moments that shocked me in the script. There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’'"

Teasing the series' return in a press release, creator Charlie Brooker said: "I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."

So with this in mind, we should be ready to expect the unexpected when the series makes a triumphant comeback bringing a lot of great guest stars along with it.

Black Mirror season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, June 15. Previous seasons are also available to watch.