Blackadder Bob actress is guest starring as Death in Paradise murder victim this Sunday

Gabrielle Glaister, forever known to Blackadder fans simply as Bob, is guest starring as a murder victim in Death in Paradise this Sunday in episode six of the BBC One drama.

The 63-year-old star, who featured in Blackadder II and most famously in Blackadder Goes Forth, plays Cora Blythe in the next episode of Death in Paradise season 13.

Cora is stabbed whilst traveling down one floor, all alone, in a hotel lift, leading to a tricky case for DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his team.

She's pictured below alongside her husband and suspect Joe, played by Gregory's Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair. The BBC teases about the case: "As the team start to investigate the victim's loved ones, they discover a family with numerous skeletons in their closets".

Gabrielle Glaister plays a murder victim — is she pictured with her killer? (Image credit: BBC)

Gabrielle Glaister was most recently seen in Trigger Point season 2 as Martina Wyatt. Before then she turned up in various soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

But comedy fans will remember her as Driver Parkhurst in Blackadder Goes Forth, who disguises herself as a man so she can participate in World War One. Obviously, George and Baldrick fail to spot she's a woman, but Blackadder sees through her cunning disguise.

"In fact you're a girl with as much talent for disguise as a giraffe in dark glasses trying to get into a polar bears only golf club," he snipes. Having been revealed to be a woman, she later in the series enjoys a relationship with Lord Flashheart (Rik Mayall).

"Well, well, well. If it isn't little Bobby Parkhurst — saucier than a direct hit on a Heinz factory," comments Flashheart.

Gabrielle Glaister as Cora Blythe in Death in Paradise (Image credit: BBC)

Gabrielle also played Bob in Blackadder II, who was again pretending to be a man. Blackadder falls in love with her, discovering her real name is Kate, and the pair are set to be married. Unfortunately for the Blackadder he invites Flashheart along to be his best man and he ends up running off with her.

Death in Paradise continues on Sunday 10 March at 9 pm on BBC One (see our UK TV guide for full listings). A teaser clip from Sunday's episode has shown Neville having a heart-to-heart meal with his ex Zoe, who was revealed to be Sunset Chaser, his mystery blog admirer in episode 5.