Boiling Point: Fans heap praise on 'incredible' series

The Boiling Point TV series has hit our screens, and viewers are clearly thrilled with how the season has started!

If you've not heard of the series yet, Boiling Point is a sequel to the stressful one-take restaurant drama starring Stephen Graham, first released in 2021. The drama picks up a few months after the events of the original film; following his heart attack, Andy (Graham) has stepped back from cooking, and now Carly (Vinette Robinson) is in the driving seat.

She's now Head Chef at her own restaurant, Point North, a restaurant that aims to put a fine dining, modern twist on classic Northern food. Carly brought her old team with her to the new venue (along with some new team members) and is desperately trying to keep the place profitable whilst the hospitality sector continues to be squeezed evermore.

In the first episode, we dive in at the deep end with Carly and the Point North gang during a critical evening service; there's a table of potential investors in the dining room, so tensions are rising. As if she wasn't under enough pressure, Carly is also worrying about her ill mother, Vivian (Cathy Tyson).

One fan wrote: "Caught two eps of #BoilingPoint last night after loving the film a few years ago. Absolutely riveting telly, packed full of tension and emotion. Expertly acted. Oh, and I never want to work in a kitchen in my life!"

Caught two eps of #BoilingPoint last night after loving the film a few years ago. Absolutely riveting telly, packed full of tension and emotion. Expertly acted.Oh, and I never want to work in a kitchen in my life! pic.twitter.com/dgoOoFpKasOctober 2, 2023 See more

A second wrote: 'PSA: Stop what you're doing and watch #BoilingPoint (9pm, BBC One). It's nerve-shredding, highwire drama that also has a lot of humour and heart.'

PSA: Stop what you're doing and watch #BoilingPoint (9pm, BBC One). It's nerve-shredding, highwire drama that also has a lot of humour and heart. pic.twitter.com/xaGz08zaiSOctober 1, 2023 See more

A third chimed in: 'Ooft, #BoilingPoint really is one of the best British TV dramas in ages. The direction, cast, writing, music - everything. And what a performance from Vinette Robinson. I smell a BAFTA nom for her. So good.' And they weren't the only viewers who were loving the new show, either!

Ooft, #BoilingPoint really is one of the best British TV dramas in ages. The direction, cast, writing, music - everything. And what a performance from Vinette Robinson. I smell a BAFTA nom for her. So good.October 1, 2023 See more

Not gonna lie, it was exhausting, but we binged the whole series yesterday. Incredible television. #BoilingPoint https://t.co/lgRzaHfpimOctober 2, 2023 See more

Loved #BoilingPoint but god it was SO stressful!🔥🍽️ @_vinette & @RayPanthaki just phenomenal👏 also just found out that the amazingly fabulous @StephenGraham73 & @HannahWalters74 are together in real life! Mind blown! What a show-can’t wait to see next 3 episodes-TV at its best https://t.co/rtA6htu9F5October 2, 2023 See more

Really enjoyed the first episode of the #BoilingPoint series - absolutely loved the movie and this absolutely captured the same atmosphere and if you’ve ever worked in the service industry before this is like having war flashbacks 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2ufnzXHE12October 1, 2023 See more

The Boiling Point TV series continues Sundays at 9 pm on BBC One. All four episodes are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer if you want to binge the entire series in one sitting. And if you're looking for anything else to watch, check out our top picks for the best BBC dramas that you should be streaming right now.