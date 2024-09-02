Michael Bay's true-crime doc Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior debuts tonight

You already know Michael Bay, the director behind some of the film world's most action-packaged, big-budget titles: the Bad Boys films, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and the Transformers franchise, among others. Now get to know Michael Bay, true-crime documentarian: the filmmaker is debuting the five-part docuseries Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior tonight, which marks his first project with Investigation Discovery.

Kicking off Monday, September 2 at 9pm Eastern Time on the true crime network, Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior centers on Hadden Clark, "the serial killer you've never heard of." The series delves into “the innerworkings of the volatile and dysfunctional Clark family, Hadden’s path of depravity, and the shocking confessions he made to his cellmate that sent investigators on a search to solve the cold cases allegedly linked to him," per ID.

Throughout the five episodes, Clark opens up to Bay from prison in a series of recorded phone conversations. There are also explosive interviews with key individuals, including Hadden’s brother Geoff Clark and his former cellmate Jack Truitt, to whom Clark confessed his personal sins and heinous crimes, believing long-haired, bearded Truitt to be Jesus Christ. Altogether, the series paints "a chilling portrait of one of the most terrifying serial killers in recent decades." Bay himself declared that "Born Evil could potentially open the door to solving many cold case murders.”

“Michael Bay is one of the best storytellers of our generation and he brings unprecedented access to one of the most terrifying serial killer stories in history. With Born Evil, we have ID’s next blockbuster series and we deliver on our promise to provide viewers with premium, true crime content from the best filmmakers in the business,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID.

In tonight's first installment, entitled "The Innocents," a tiny child and a young woman go missing years apart, with Clark linked to both disappearances. Three more editions will air tomorrow, September 3 (at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm), with the final episode to come on Wednesday, September 4 at 7pm ET.

To tune in, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one chilling, thrilling moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior | Official Trailer | ID - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Michael Bay's Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior before watching the premiere of the five-part docuseries tonight on ID.