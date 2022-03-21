Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment

Bridgerton icon Jonathan Bailey has spoken about one of the most embarrassing moments that happened to him while filming season 2.

Jonathan is known for playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton and he was first introduced in Bridgerton season one as being the domineering older brother of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

Now that Daphne has since married the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), Bridgerton season 2 now shifts our attention to Anthony and his chaotic journey in finding a suitable wife.

Speaking to What to Watch and other press, Jonathan revealed that acting as the charming Anthony is not as smooth as we think, particularly when he had an embarrassing mishap involving some tight clothing while filming a fencing scene with his on-screen brothers Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

He said: "Obviously, the costumes were incredible and we’re not going to complain about restrictive clothing when we’re sitting with the women in their corsets, but the fencing outfits were quite tight in various places.

“We were wearing plimsolls on quite a dewy morning on the grass and when I went in for my final lunge, my crotch ripped and it was all on camera. It’s just one of those moments where you suddenly realise you’re being filmed by four different cameras and I just screamed, ‘This is so embarrassing!'"

Jonathan had an embarrassing moment while filming a fencing scene with his on-screen brothers. (Image credit: Netflix)

Although one of our Bridgerton favourites won’t be appearing in season 2, we have new additions to the cast who will take us on a complex journey of love and emotion.

As Anthony searches for a debutante who meets his impossible standards, sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, and Anthony’s idea of marriage is soon overthrown.

Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran as Kate and Edwina Sharma. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

A synopsis on Netflix explains: "When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

Meanwhile, "Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her."

Bridgerton season 2 will air on Netflix on Friday 25 March.