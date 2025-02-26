Bullseye to get full series — and Romesh gets good news too

The new version of Bullseye hosted by Andrew Flintoff has been rewarded with a full series after over eight million fans watched the Christmas special.

Meanwhile, ITV also announced that comedian Romesh Ranganathan will get another of his ITV series, Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening. Bullseye, originally hosted by the late great Jim Bowen, will return for four one-hour episodes and a 2025 Christmas special.

Freddie Flintoff said: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. I was really pleased people seemed to like the Christmas special, and so now I'm thrilled I get to host the series. You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

ITV says the show "will follow the original format with the playing teams made up of an amateur dart player, known as the "thrower", and their team partner, the "knower". They will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for "points and prizes”. Master of Ceremonies Richard Ashdown will also return.

Romesh Ranganathan and mum Shanthi on Parents Evening (Image credit: ITV1)

Meanwhile, Romesh also expressed excitement at the return of his series, which tests parents' knowledge of their kids' general knowledge, for a second run. Romesh says: "When I started comedy, my dream was always to keep my mum in regular employment. ITV have helped make this dream come true. I'm excited for her to steal the show again and for people to message me saying she should be hosting."

The six-part series will see three celebrity pairings compete each week to win money for their chosen charity. ITV hasn't revealed exactly when Bullseye and Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening will return.

This isn't the first time Bullseye has been revamped following the success of Jim Bowen's original. In 2006 Dave Spikey fronted a version on Challenge. The original Bullseye ran from 1981 and 1995 and gained a reputation for terrible prizes. Indeed Peter Kay came up with a memorable routine lampooning the prizes and the way Jim Bowen taunted losing contestants by saying "look what you could have won!".