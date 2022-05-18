Call the Midwife confirms huge news for the 2022 Christmas special
Call the Midwife bosses have revealed that someone very special will be appearing in this year's Christmas episodes.
`Call the Midwife has confirmed the return of Helen George after sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast filming the 2022 Christmas special.
In the photo, Helen is glammed up with a floral dress and earrings, and the hair and makeup team is on hand to get her character Trixie Franklin looking her best. This teaser image is exciting news for fans, as it means she'll not only be returning for Call the Midwife season 12, but also for the 2022 Christmas special of the series.
Captioning the photo, the official Call the Midwife page wrote: Behind the scenes on the Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares... @helenrgeorge #callthemidwife #helengeorge"
In the Call the Midwife season 11, Trixie Franklin jetted off to Italy to take care of her dying godmother, while Helen George was on maternity leave. She has since welcomed her second child into the world and is now ready to return to set.
Helen filmed some of her Call the Midwife season 11 scenes while pregnant, and previously defended her decision to do this. She wrote: "I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming (also thank you for the lovely comments!)
"Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"
With Trixie set to appear in the upcoming Christmas special, fans could be seeing even more from her romance with nurse Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) which developed in season 11, with the two even sharing a kiss.
In a scene that delighted fans, Matthew told Trixie how he really felt about her and they kissed in the final moments of the episode, hinting that this could be something special for Trixie who has long been searching for her special someone.
It seems fans really want that for her, with many of the comments under the photo focusing on Trixie and her future happiness. One read: "Give Trixie a happy ending we want to see her thrive."
Another added that this could be a bigger storyline, saying: "I feel like this could be Trixie contemplating the changes marriage might bring. Like leaving Nonnatus House. I want her to finally find love and be happy, but, I hope that won't mean Trixie leaving the show."
We'll have to wait and see what's in store for the upcoming Christmas special, and while it's still a few months away, we're sure fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Trixie and all their favourites!
Past series of Call the Midwife are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and PBS in the US.
