'Call the Midwife' star Helen George defends filming while pregnant

Call the Midwife season 11 is underway, but star Helen George has had to defend her decision to continue working during her pregnancy after cruel comments emerged on social media.

Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin in the series, welcomed her second child in November 2021 and filmed the 11th season of the popular BBC drama during her pregnancy. But she came under fire from some viewers who claimed it "ruined continuity and aesthetics of the show".

Helen has been playing Trixie since season one. (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions / Sally Mais)

Taking to Twitter, Helen defended her decision to continue working while pregnant, writing: "I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 (also thank you for the lovely comments!) Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"

I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 ( also thank you for the lovely comments!) Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?January 30, 2022 See more

Since Helen's tweet, she has received huge support from fans for speaking out about some of the cruel comments she's received on social media.

Many praised the editing and revealed they didn't even notice that she was pregnant due to the way the series had been filmed.

One fan wrote: "Well said Helen, you’ve looked fabulous as always throughout this series. So many women work while pregnant and whether it’s in a TV show or on stage, it shouldn’t make any difference - looking forward to your return to the show."

Another viewer added: "Didn't notice your pregnancy in the slightest, but even if I had you're spot on to say you have every right to keep on working, and anyone making negative comments should stay quiet. You're brilliant, the show's brilliant, the only thing to say is thank you for everything."

And a third said: "I can’t say I even noticed as was too much engaged in the story and your acting. You always look amazing and are a joy to watch on screen."

Trixie and Phyllis both left Poplar in last night's episode. (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions / Sally Mais)

Helen has played the role of Trixie Franklin since Call the Midwife season 1 and has become a much-loved member of the cast.

She briefly left the drama after season 7 to go on maternity leave and was seen in last night's episode (Sunday, Jan. 30) making a temporary exit from the show as her character, Trixie, went to care for her dying godmother in Italy.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC1 with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer. For full listings - see our TV Guide.