Call the Midwife fan asks Trixie star for way to the loo… and doesn't realise it's Helen George!

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed she was recently mistaken for a "Trixie look-alike" at a museum in Kent and asked the way to the bogs!

The Call the Midwife Official Location Tour is situated in Chatham and is a hotspot for fans of the drama, as well as cast members. Helen reflected on an incident where she was mistaken for an impersonator while visiting the museum.

The actress, who plays Trixie in the BBC period drama series, shared the story during an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 host Claudia Winkleman's BBC Radio 2 show

Explaining the situation, Helen said: "This week I was mistaken for a Trixie lookalike impersonator tour guide at the Chatham museum — which is a Call the Midwife museum — and asked for directions to the toilet!"

But the actress saw the funny side, adding: "I obliged, I knew where they were."

When asked by Claudia if she did reveal her true identity to the oblivious fan, Helen replied: “Oh no. Sometimes if I’m down there and sort of not in the mood, if someone says 'Are you Trixie from Call the Midwife?', I say 'No, I’m a tour guide'. It works both ways."

Helen George plays Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

She also told Claudia a bit more about the museum, which has been open to the public since May 2023, including some of the things that fans can find there. However, sometimes it makes things difficult back on the Call the Midwife set!

She told Claudia: "In fact, they’ve nicked all of our crockery, so we’ve got no crockery at Nonnatus House because they’ve got it all in the museum and I was so tempted to go with a swag bag last week and take it all back as we’re suffering on set."

Filming for Call the Midwife season 13 is ongoing. And before that fans will have the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 to enjoy.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One in the UK and PBS in the US. Episodes are also available on demand via iPlayer and PBS on Demand.