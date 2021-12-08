'Call the Midwife' star Helen George reveals second daughter's cute name

Call the Midwife's Helen George has confirmed the name of her new baby daughter after giving birth last month.

This news came as Helen posted a photo to Instagram of herself cradling the newborn, where she confirmed the baby's name was Lark.

She wrote: "Our second little bird. This is Lark.", hilariously adding "We should probably stop there so we don't end up with a Goose."

Helen George plays Trixie Franklin in the smash-hit BBC series and welcomed Lark with her partner Jack Ashton, who has also starred in Call the Midwife as Reverend Tom Hereward. The couple first met in 2016 whilst filming the Call the Midwife Christmas Special in South Africa.

You can see the photo below:

A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) A photo posted by on

Helen originally announced the birth last month, with a photo of her partner Jack holding the baby on his own birthday. In the caption, she wrote: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born", jokingly adding "sorry I couldn't cross my legs any longer".

A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) A photo posted by on

Helen George revealed she was pregnant with Lark in June of this year in another Instagram photo. She wrote "Baking number 2. Due in December".

Lark is Helen and Jack's second child together. Their first daughter, four-year-old Wren Ivy, was born back in 2017. Wren Ivy was delivered by C-section, which Helen explained she opted for because of the things she'd learned working on Call the Midwife.

She told the Radio Times: "I chose to have a C-section. It coincided with the fact that I had to deliver her early, but even without that, I would have gone for an elective cesarean because of what I'd learnt on Call the Midwife.

"Working on Call the Midwife means that lots of people tell you their horror stories about birth", she explained, adding "I'm not against natural birth, I'm pro whatever you feel is right for you."

Call the Midwife returns this festive season for the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special on BBC1 at 8:00 pm on Christmas Day in the UK, and will be shown on PBS at 9:00 pm EST in the US on the same day.