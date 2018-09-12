Can you use YouTube TV with Apple TV?

Best answer: Yes! Apple TV is one of the supported platforms for YouTube TV.

Can you watch YouTube TV on an Apple TV?

If you have a fourth generation Apple TV or the latest Apple TV 4K, then you can watch your favorite channels with YouTube TV. If you have one of the older models, those aren't supported. While YouTube TV doesn't stream in 4K, other streaming services do. You'll want to watch those in higher resolution, and the extra guts inside the higher-end Apple TV will provide for a more pleasant experience.