Can you use YouTube TV with Apple TV?
By Tom Westrick
Best answer: Yes! Apple TV is one of the supported platforms for YouTube TV.
Amazon: Apple TV 4K ($200)
Can you watch YouTube TV on an Apple TV?
If you have a fourth generation Apple TV or the latest Apple TV 4K, then you can watch your favorite channels with YouTube TV. If you have one of the older models, those aren't supported. While YouTube TV doesn't stream in 4K, other streaming services do. You'll want to watch those in higher resolution, and the extra guts inside the higher-end Apple TV will provide for a more pleasant experience.
Apple TV 4K
Our pick
The latest Apple TV supports YouTube TV, and all your other services will stream in gorgeous 4K resolution.
The Apple TV 4K is pricey, but it's well worth it. YouTube TV is completely supported, and you get full support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. YouTube TV can't take advantage of those formats, but other streaming services like Netflix and Hulu — as well as your iTunes purchases — can.
