Carol Vorderman was HIGNFY's greatest after-show guest, says Ian Hislop

Have I Got News For You? star Ian Hislop says the most memorable after-show guest they’ve ever had on the series was Carol Vorderman.

Ian was snapped leaving the studio after a recording with a glass of wine in his hands alongside Carol Vorderman and Steph McGovern earlier this year.

Recalling the incident, Ian said: "The paparazzi go wherever she goes, so when we turned up to the recording there were just hundreds of them outside who stayed until the show finished. We went for a drink and then Carol said "Well why don't we go out for pictures?" So I stumbled out with that night's guest host, Steph McGovern, and Carol Vorderman, and it made it into the online tabloids. ‘Celebs enjoying an evening out! Hislop worse for wear!"'

Co-star Paul Merton laughingly added: "I think it was 'Ian Hislop propped up by..'. We were all sitting around the table and having a drink. I went to the loo and I came back and nobody was there. I just saw all these flashing lights outside and I thought, 'what's going on?’'It was very funny."

Meanwhile, the pair also spoke about their favourite ever guest on the show itself. They agreed on Peter Cook, who appeared twice on the current affairs quiz in 1992 and 1993.

Ian said: "It was incredibly exciting having Peter on, he was an absolute classic. He’s like Paul in that he answered no questions about the news. And he talked for nearly 15 minutes about moths. It was just brilliant. I was just reminded why some people are geniuses."

Paul added: "When you have a comic hero of yours when you're young or in your early teens, and you then meet them, nothing quite beats that thrill. Peter was very good."

It's been revealed that Pointless star Alexander Armstrong will be one of the guest hosts on the new series. He holds the record for most guest stints [40 when he hosts on 13 October].

"I think the main quality of a great guest host is just to say, 'Ian, what do you think?' And then be quiet for about 45 minutes! Maybe till the end of the long first round… I think that’s important!," jokes Ian.

Have I Got News For You? returns for a 66th series on Friday 6 October at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.