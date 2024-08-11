Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about Jacob's storyline

Casualty fans have been left perplexed over a recent storyline centred on Jacob Masters (played by Charles Venn) and his missing son.

In last night's instalment of BBC medical drama Casualty (which aired Saturday 10th August), Jacob finally found his missing son Blake, after spending time caring for his son Carter.

But viewers were confused over where Blake's mother Elle was during the search.

'Genuinely baffled as to why they’ve never mentioned Elle, is it to make out that Jacob is the only one who cares about Blake - it doesn’t work because we seen how much Elle loved her kid,' wrote one fan of the BBC show on X (formerly Twitter).

'Yea, same here mate,' replied another. 'Don't understand why they haven't mentioned Elle, but maybe it's because Blake only wants his dad (Jacob).'

While another said, 'this blake story needs to end now!!! Wouldn't his mum be doing something- or did she fall off the end of the earth when she left casualty!!!!'

While others noted how Jacob's search for his son was damaging other relationships in his life, particularly in the case of his housemate Jan.

'Jacob is pushing Jan to her limit lately,' another fan wrote on X. 'He'll be lucky to still have a job as a paramedic by the end of this series the way he is going.'

While another said, 'Jacob You’re pushing Jan too far.'

Meanwhile another wrote, more positively of the show, '@ChuckyVenn hey, loved seeing more Jacob on screen in tonight’s #Casualty fantastic performances from you, hope you are having a lovely evening, I can’t wait to see what’s coming up x'

Tune in next week on Saturday 17th August to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.