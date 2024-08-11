Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about Jacob's storyline
Casualty viewers have some strong words for Jacob Masters
Casualty fans have been left perplexed over a recent storyline centred on Jacob Masters (played by Charles Venn) and his missing son.
In last night's instalment of BBC medical drama Casualty (which aired Saturday 10th August), Jacob finally found his missing son Blake, after spending time caring for his son Carter.
But viewers were confused over where Blake's mother Elle was during the search.
'Genuinely baffled as to why they’ve never mentioned Elle, is it to make out that Jacob is the only one who cares about Blake - it doesn’t work because we seen how much Elle loved her kid,' wrote one fan of the BBC show on X (formerly Twitter).
'Yea, same here mate,' replied another. 'Don't understand why they haven't mentioned Elle, but maybe it's because Blake only wants his dad (Jacob).'
While another said, 'this blake story needs to end now!!! Wouldn't his mum be doing something- or did she fall off the end of the earth when she left casualty!!!!'
While others noted how Jacob's search for his son was damaging other relationships in his life, particularly in the case of his housemate Jan.
'Jacob is pushing Jan to her limit lately,' another fan wrote on X. 'He'll be lucky to still have a job as a paramedic by the end of this series the way he is going.'
While another said, 'Jacob You’re pushing Jan too far.'
Meanwhile another wrote, more positively of the show, '@ChuckyVenn hey, loved seeing more Jacob on screen in tonight’s #Casualty fantastic performances from you, hope you are having a lovely evening, I can’t wait to see what’s coming up x'
Tune in next week on Saturday 17th August to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.