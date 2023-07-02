Casualty fans BEG producers to keep this character in the show

Casualty fans were left in shock after last night's explosive episode, which saw Jodie Whyte resign after rumours that she's in a secret relationship with Max.

During her leaving party, there's an explosion at the bar, putting those at the scene in grave danger.

Max rushes to the scene to help Jodie - before it's revealed that he's actually her biological father.

But now Casualty fans are worried this latest turn of events could mean that Jodie, played by Anna Chell, is leaving the BBC show - much to the disappointment of fans.

'Jodie has resigned? Does this mean @achell_1 is leaving #Casualty? Hope not. Do like the character,' wrote one fan of the show on Twitter.

Jodie has resigned? Does this mean @achell_1 is leaving #Casualty? Hope not. Do like the character.July 1, 2023 See more

'That was my favourite episode there has been for a long time. I really hope Jodie stays,' wrote another viewer.

That was my favourite episode there has been for a long time. I really hope Jodie stays. #CasualtyJuly 1, 2023 See more

While other Casualty viewers were worried it may be Max that's going to get the boot after he appeared he collapsed at the end of last night's episode, with one writing, 'No no no Casualty please don’t kill off Max Jodie’s only just beginning to patch thing up and she’s already lost her Mum don’t bring anymore heartache Xx.'

No no no Casualty please don’t kill off Max Jodie’s only just beginning to patch thing up and she’s already lost her Mum don’t bring anymore heartache Xx #CasualtyJuly 1, 2023 See more

While another said, pleading with producers, 'I don’t want Jodie to leave.'

I don’t want Jodie to leave😭😭 #CasualtyJuly 1, 2023 See more

And another wrote, 'No Jodie don't leave Xx'

No Jodie don't leave Xx #CasualtyJuly 1, 2023 See more

While another said, 'I'm so relieved Jodie's okay Xx'

I'm so relieved Jodie's okay Xx #CasualtyJuly 1, 2023 See more

Anna Chell said of the dynamic between the two, “I think people are enjoying the story and looking forward to seeing where it goes, because the audience has known the truth about Max and Jodie, but no one in the hospital did [until now!].

“I was buying Welsh cakes the other day and a woman told me she absolutely loves the Max and Jodie storyline and is really invested in it.”

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.