Casualty fans have a shocking PLOT TWIST prediction for Jodie Whyte
Casualty viewers think there could be a huge bombshell ahead
Casualty fans have been getting up to speed with the latest plot development after the show returned from its hiatus at the end of last year. But one plot prediction we didn't see coming is Jodie Whyte falling pregnant with Teddy's baby, which could be on the cards according to fans.
In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 13th January) we saw Teddy Gowan asking Jodie Whyte to keep quiet about their one-night stand,but fans think there could be more to the story.
'Plot twist Jodie falls pregent with Teddy's baby,' wrote one fan of the BBC medical drama on X (formerly Twitter).
Plot twist Jodie falls pregent with Teddy's baby Xx #CasualtyJanuary 14, 2024
Before adding, 'Either that or Paige will find out about Jodie and Teddy’s infertility.'
Either that or Paige will find out about Jodie and Teddy’s infertility Xx #CasualtyJanuary 14, 2024
While another fan said of the pairing, 'Said it last week for Teddy and Jodie. Same again for Iain and Natalia. Just.No.'
Said it last week for Teddy and Jodie. Same again for Iain and Natalia. https://t.co/Kv48SAZMHT. #CasualtyJanuary 13, 2024
While another simply said, 'I really REALLY like Jodie.'
I really REALLY like Jodie #CasualtyJanuary 13, 2024
While another commented on the wider picture with Max, saying, 'I sneaked an early watch today. No spoilers but the rollercoaster ride that is Max and Jodie continues!'
😭❤️ I sneaked an early watch today.No spoilers but the rollercoaster ride that is Max and Jodie continues!😩#casualty #nigelharman #nigelharmanfan https://t.co/etrxYMCwYeJanuary 13, 2024
But not everyone was happy with last night's episode with some fans commenting on Casualty's Sah leaving the show. One wrote on Twitter, 'If Sah leaves tomorrow, I'm going to be furious.
'They've had no storylines apart from the odd episode whilst Jodie comes along and gets loads back to back whilst being inserted into other characters' storylines. She's the new Connie and I'm sick of it!'
If Sah leaves tomorrow, I'm going to be furious. They've had no storylines apart from the odd episode whilst Jodie comes along and gets loads back to back whilst being inserted into other characters' storylines. She's the new Connie and I'm sick of it! #CasualtyJanuary 12, 2024
What's next for Jodie and Teddy? Tune in next Saturday 20th January to see what's next for the gang at Holby.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.
