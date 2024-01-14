Casualty fans have a shocking PLOT TWIST prediction for Jodie Whyte

Casualty fans have been getting up to speed with the latest plot development after the show returned from its hiatus at the end of last year. But one plot prediction we didn't see coming is Jodie Whyte falling pregnant with Teddy's baby, which could be on the cards according to fans.

In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 13th January) we saw Teddy Gowan asking Jodie Whyte to keep quiet about their one-night stand,but fans think there could be more to the story.

'Plot twist Jodie falls pregent with Teddy's baby,' wrote one fan of the BBC medical drama on X (formerly Twitter).

Before adding, 'Either that or Paige will find out about Jodie and Teddy’s infertility.'

While another fan said of the pairing, 'Said it last week for Teddy and Jodie. Same again for Iain and Natalia. Just.No.'

While another simply said, 'I really REALLY like Jodie.'

While another commented on the wider picture with Max, saying, 'I sneaked an early watch today. No spoilers but the rollercoaster ride that is Max and Jodie continues!'

But not everyone was happy with last night's episode with some fans commenting on Casualty's Sah leaving the show. One wrote on Twitter, 'If Sah leaves tomorrow, I'm going to be furious.

'They've had no storylines apart from the odd episode whilst Jodie comes along and gets loads back to back whilst being inserted into other characters' storylines. She's the new Connie and I'm sick of it!'

What's next for Jodie and Teddy? Tune in next Saturday 20th January to see what's next for the gang at Holby.

