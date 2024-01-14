Casualty fans HEARTBROKEN over this character's SHOCK exit

Casualty fans were left shocked and saddened after they watched Sah Brockner (played by Arin Smethurst) carrying out their last shift as a paramedic.

In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 13th January) we saw Sah, the first-ever regular non-binary, transgender character on the medical drama, leave Holby earlier than expected, much to the confusion of fans.

'Why is Sah leaving? I must have forgotten they wanted to leave. Can they not come back after surgery?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another fan replied, 'It’s more to do with not feeling safe. But Sah did hand their notice in.'

While another fan wrote, '@ArinSmethurst (they/them), your acting in Casualty has been amazing. Your character Sah, is also amazing on there! Soo sad to see you go, you have helped me to come out and Luna is missing you on there now! We love you so much!'

And another commented on the exit, 'i thought sah was coming back after the surgery wtf.'

And another commented, 'me leaving the casualty fandom now bc i literally only watched it for sah.'

One Casualty viewer threatened to boycott the show if the character left, writing before the show aired, 'If Sah leaves tomorrow, I'm going to be furious.

'They've had no storylines apart from the odd episode whilst Jodie comes along and gets loads back to back whilst being inserted into other characters' storylines. She's the new Connie and I'm sick of it!'

As well as, 'If Sah leaves tomorrow, I'm not watching Casualty again.'

Sah, we're sad to see you go! Tune in next Saturday 20th January to see what's next for the gang at Holby.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.