Casualty fans 'in bits' over 'heartwrenching' storyline but praise BBC producers' portrayal of mental health

Casualty viewers were left in shock after Dr Rash Masum (played by Neet Mohan) attempted to take his own life.

In last night's episode of Casualty, which aired Saturday 8th June, the Holby doctor took the blame for leaking footage from the ED to a television company, despite it being Rida who was the actual whistleblower.

Despite Rida eventually coming clean, the mental burden became too much for Rash, with heartbreaking consequences, leaving viewers unsure as to whether he'll survive.

Viewers took to X - formerly Twitter - to express their distress over the 'heartwrenching' scenes.

'What a heartbreaking and emotional episode of Casualty Rash and Iain - there’s honestly no other show that portrays mental health the way it is - only Casualty! Please vote for it in NTAs - deserves all the awards for this episode alone,' wrote one fan.

What a heartbreaking and emotional episode of Casualty 💔 Rash and Iain - there’s honestly no other show that portrays mental health the way it is - only Casualty! Please vote for it in NTAs - deserves all the awards for this episode alone #CasualtyJune 9, 2024

While another said, 'Congratulations to all the Casualty team. A brilliant and very powerful episode. I was in bits, and thank God Rash was saved.'

Congratulations to all the Casualty team. A brilliant and very powerful episode. I was in bits, and thank God Rash was saved.June 9, 2024

And another wrote, 'Watching last night’s episode was absolutely amazing and one of the best episodes ever everyone involved was brilliant, everyone had their part and played it amazingly and Rash, Tariq, Rida, Iain, Dylan, and the whole cast take a bow it was a phenomenal.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watching last night’s episode was absolutely amazing and one of the best episodes ever 👏👏 everyone involved was brilliant, everyone had their part and played it amazingly and Rash, Tariq, Rida, Iain, Dylan, and the whole cast take a bow it was a phenomenal #Casualty 👏👏👏June 9, 2024

And another wrote, 'It's taken 2 hours for me to get 3 quarters of the way through casualty I don't think I could bear it if rash died I just can't watch.'

It's taken 2 hours for me to get 3 quarters of the way through casualty I don't think I could bear it if rash died I just can't watchJune 9, 2024

While another wrote, 'Wow! got to me last night. Poor Rash.. hearing the word's 'why didn't he talk to me?'.. knowing all too well how Rash was feeling as he was alone. Its ok to not be OK.'

Wow! @BBCCasualty got to me last night. Poor Rash.. hearing the word's 'why didn't he talk to me?'.. knowing all too well how Rash was feeling as he was alone. Its ok to not be OK 👌 #casualtyJune 9, 2024

While other Casualty fans commented how they believe Patrick is responsible for Rash's fate, with another writing, 'I swear Patrick better not just slink out of there with no consequences for his actions.

'He did this. He was responsible for Fern. He is now responsible for driving Rash to this point.'

I swear Patrick better not just slink out of there with no consequences for his actions. He did this. He was responsible for Fern. He is now responsible for driving Rash to this point 💔 #CasualtyJune 9, 2024

Tune in next week on Saturday 15th June to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.