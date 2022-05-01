Casualty fans react as Ethan’s dead fiancée Fenisha returns in ‘emotional’ episode

Casualty Ethan tried to move on with his life during Saturday’s episode, and the emotional instalment really put fans through the wringer.

The episode centred on Ethan going on a date with a policewoman Amy. During the episode we flashed back to discover how the pair met, but it wasn’t the only look we got as Ethan’s past.

Ethan has been struggling since the death of his fiancée Fenisha Khatri on their wedding day last year. Her death left him a single dad to his infant son, on top of his busy job as a doctor in the emergency room.

Meanwhile, his diagnosis with Huntington’s Disease has been playing on his mind, knowing that the condition could start to affect his abilities as a father and a doctor at some point in the future.

So, going on the date with Amy is a big step for Ethan.

However, things didn’t go to plan. Firstly, Ethan’s co-worker Jan and her wife Ffion arrived at the same restaurant. Made even more awkward by the fact that Ffion is Amy’s boss in the force!

Meanwhile, someone Amy had previously dated was also at the restaurant and caused a scene before the pair managed to get him to leave.

As the pair spoke, we learned more about how they met. Amy attended the hospital with a suspect who needed medical attention, and she and Ethan clashed at first.

However, it was the other flashback in the episode that really grabbed viewers’ attention. We went even further back to before Fenisha’s death, viewers being treated to some brand-new Fenisha and Ethan action.

The episode ended with Ethan realising that he wasn’t over her death and couldn’t pursue things with Amy.

“I’m not ready to move on yet,” he told her.



The return of Fenisha and Ethan’s sadness made the episode irresistible for viewers, who raved about the emotional instalment.

Casualty continues evert Saturday on BBC One