Casualty fans react as Ethan’s dead fiancée Fenisha returns in ‘emotional’ episode
By Steven Murphy published
Casualty Fenisha's shock appearance shapes Ethan's future
Casualty Ethan tried to move on with his life during Saturday’s episode, and the emotional instalment really put fans through the wringer.
The episode centred on Ethan going on a date with a policewoman Amy. During the episode we flashed back to discover how the pair met, but it wasn’t the only look we got as Ethan’s past.
Ethan has been struggling since the death of his fiancée Fenisha Khatri on their wedding day last year. Her death left him a single dad to his infant son, on top of his busy job as a doctor in the emergency room.
Meanwhile, his diagnosis with Huntington’s Disease has been playing on his mind, knowing that the condition could start to affect his abilities as a father and a doctor at some point in the future.
So, going on the date with Amy is a big step for Ethan.
However, things didn’t go to plan. Firstly, Ethan’s co-worker Jan and her wife Ffion arrived at the same restaurant. Made even more awkward by the fact that Ffion is Amy’s boss in the force!
Meanwhile, someone Amy had previously dated was also at the restaurant and caused a scene before the pair managed to get him to leave.
As the pair spoke, we learned more about how they met. Amy attended the hospital with a suspect who needed medical attention, and she and Ethan clashed at first.
However, it was the other flashback in the episode that really grabbed viewers’ attention. We went even further back to before Fenisha’s death, viewers being treated to some brand-new Fenisha and Ethan action.
Olivia D'Lima retuned to film the scenes as Fenisha, much to the delight of fans.
The episode ended with Ethan realising that he wasn’t over her death and couldn’t pursue things with Amy.
“I’m not ready to move on yet,” he told her.
The return of Fenisha and Ethan’s sadness made the episode irresistible for viewers, who raved about the emotional instalment.
Tonight’s First Date episode of @BBCCasualty was such a beautiful episode. It was so lovely to step out of the ED for a bit and see Ethan in a non-working environment. Was very emotional though🥺 #CasualtyApril 30, 2022
Oh Ethan, I just want to give you the biggest hug ever. #Casualty @BBCCasualty @georgerainsford pic.twitter.com/q7XD0aS5dwApril 30, 2022
Aww Ethan. It’s too soon. Bless #casualtyApril 30, 2022
#Casualty Awww - Fenisha. So nice to see her again.April 30, 2022
Casualty continues evert Saturday on BBC One
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
