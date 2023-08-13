Casualty fans SLAM 'dark' Faith storyline -and actor Kirsty Mitchell reacts

Casualty fans were left reeling by the latest storyline that saw Faith Cadogan weave a dark web of lies.

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday, 12th August 2023) Faith, played by Kirsty Mitchell, shockingly lied about having cancer after she was caught stealing diazepam from the hospital.

Stevie Nash, who is played Elinor Lawless, then came across her stash in Faith's locker and confronted Faith about it.

'This storyline with Faith is stressing me out,' says one fan of the show.'

While another wrote, 'Hosnelty I'm dispoimted in faith but Kirsty and elinor in that scene was amazing.

'Also why does Iain keep getting put in dangerous situation Last week was the explosion and this week it was being held hostage.'

While another said, 'faith genuinely deserves comeuppance for what she’s doing to stevie now, and as if stevie hasn’t been through enough already.'

And another wrote, 'Wow using Cancer as an excuse for Faith’s lies and Stevie just accepts it as a doctor.

'I don’t like storylines that use cancer when a character doesn’t actually have it (I know it’s fictional). We just lost a friend a few weeks ago to ovarian cancer.'

Kirsty Mitchell, who plays Faith in the show, took to Twitter to comment on the backlash, writing, 'I wanted to take a moment to address the recent storyline on #Casualty involving my character Faith.

'I understand that last night's episode might have touched upon a delicate subject and may have caused concerns among some of you.

'It's important to remember that the show's creative team aims to spark conversations and shed light on various aspects of life, even when they're uncomfortable. Your support of Faith means the world to me.

'Please know that I'm just as eager as you are to see how her journey unfolds and how she navigates the challenges ahead. Thank you for being such incredible fans.'

The post has already amassed over 500 likes.

One fan replied, 'Little did that lady know how damaging it was saying to Faith in innocence, 'You can get away with anything, if you have Cancer.'

'I instantly thought, she's going to use that now. It's sad that she's digging herself a bigger hole. You're portraying her really well, Kirsty.'

While another said, 'You don't need to explain anything to us @KirstyLMitchell. Those of us who've been watching her storyline will know that she's in a downward spiral because of emotional/ psychological trauma to which she feels there's no way out. I'm in hope she gets much needed support.'

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

To see which Casualty episodes are coming up, take a look at our TV Guide for listings.