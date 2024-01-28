Casualty star Kirtsy Mitchell addresses Faith and Ian's REUNION

Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell has opened up on whether there could be a reunion on the cards between her character Faith Cadogan and paramedic Iain Dean.

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 27th January 2024) we saw Faith return to the ED after some time off to attend rehab.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, the actor revealed where Faith's feelings are on Iain right now — and whether there's a chance they might get back together.

She explained: "She still loves Iain, even though she hid it well towards the end. They're lovely together and the kids adore him, but it's difficult."

Before continuing: "She has herself and her three kids, and they are the only people she can focus on right now; she doesn't have anything to give anyone else. And in her eyes, Iain deserves to be with someone who doesn't have all this baggage."

So could a reunion be on the cards? Sadly Faith thinks it's not realistic, at least at the moment. She continued: "There is part of her that just wants Iain to open his arms and go, 'I love you, let's forget everything and I'll take care of you'. But she can't do that. And also that's very unrealistic: fairytales don't happen at Holby!"

Speaking about Faith coming back to work, Kitsty explained, "She's obviously nervous, and just trying to keep her head down.

"She's been through rehab and dealt with her own demons at this point; she's not ashamed of herself, she's walking in with her head held high. She's ready to work, but she's trying not to cause a scene or have anyone stare at her!"

Are you hoping for a reunion between Faith and Iain? Tune in next Saturday 3rd February to see what's next for the residents of Holby.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.