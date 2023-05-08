Casualty star praised for acting skills amidst SHOCKING storyline

Casualty viewers were full of admiration for this character after his shocking diagnosis, with some fans predicting his sad fate.

Casualty fans took to Twitter after the latest episode of the show to discuss Gethin and the difficult time he's having after being diagnosed with MND.

Gethin, who is played by actor Bob Pugh, joined Casualty as the ex-husband of Jan, who is a popular paramedic.

His MND diagnosis was revealed on Saturday 22nd April 2022, and this weekend's instalment (Saturday 6th May) saw the character dealing with the aftermath of the news.

'Gethin is such a good Actor,' wrote one impressed Casualty fan.

While other Casualty viewers commented on the awful situation the character has found himself in, with one writing, 'Catching up with #Casualty. So Jan won’t let Gethin kill himself but would rather he endures the hell of MND.

'Oh, and she’s moving him in permanently with her and her wife so that she can be his carer. And she thinks she’s kind.'

While another simply commented, 'Wowza Gethin'.

While another said on Twitter, 'Poor Gethin is gonna be brown bread I hope not but it’s #Casualty there’s always a death every episode.'

The MND association has worked closely with the BBC show in order to advise writers on how to tackle this sensitive subject matter.

They wrote on their website, 'To help with portrayal of the disease, the MND Association has been able to advise the Casualty scriptwriters and researchers on the symptoms of MND, specialist equipment that may be needed, and how the disease might progress.

'The Association will continue to support the Casualty team with information about MND, and is providing accompanying resources and information for the MND community and those who wish to know more about MND as the storyline progresses.'

Casualty airs next Saturday 13th May on BBC1 at 8.30pm.

