Celebrity Gogglebox star says he will 'never do the show again' despite praising its 'winning formula'

Frank Skinner revealed that he would 'never do the show again' after describing his experience on Celebrity Gogglebox on a recent podcast episode.

The radio star appeared in an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside David Baddiel but didn't enjoy the experience.

‘You know when I said I didn’t enjoy doing the gig on the Isle of Man? Well, it was a glorious pleasure compared to filming Gogglebox,’ he said during an episode of Frank Off The Radio: The Frank Skinner Podcast, before saying he would 'never do the show again'.

The TV star continued, ‘There’s a place in Wareham in Dorset called Monkey World, and it’s beautiful because they’re often monkeys that have been rescued from unkindness on the continent, and a lot of Spanish, in particular, there’s a thing of having your photo taken with a monkey.

‘The way to make them behave – and you can see this when you get close – is they’ve got cigarette burns on their skin that they use to make them do what they want them to do. And doing Gogglebox was a very similar experience.’

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Frank's problem with the show was that he claimed the show's producers were heavily involved while he was filming. The TV star went on to say, 'We’re sitting watching TV, and we start talking, and a voice says, 'Say something about his jacket.'

'Then it would stop, and they’d say 'Can you not go into digressions, it’s funny if you keep it close to what’s actually happening. And pretty soon, I’m thinking, 'Just please make this stop. And when I left – I’d made it pretty clear in a politer way – I said 'Sorry, I thought this was going to be like enjoyable'.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frank did praise the show in the episode, saying, 'But to be fair to them, they know how to make it - they've been making it for years. The producer was a really nice guy, they were nice people, they got me fish and chips.'

He then added, 'But they've been working with a lot of non-professionals on Gogglebox, who probably need a lot of guidance. Why change a winning formula? I think it's quite helpful as you get older and you've got less time, to within a couple of weeks discover two things that you know you'll never do again.'