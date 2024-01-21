Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about THIS character
Casualty viewers have a new fan favourite
Casualty fans have a new favourite character working in Holby, praising produces for giving straight-talking 'King' Dylan Keogh some more air time.
In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 20th January), we saw Dylan and Jodie work together to try and help a a young boy who has swallowed something he shouldn’t have, with some help from Max.
The two doctors then realise they both know the truth about Max’s kidney failure diagnosis. It was Dylan's honest and no-nonsence approach during the episode that earned him the respect of viewers on social media.
'Dylan laying down the law, what a king,' wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).
Aww bless rida and rash’s dad dancing #Casualty allyJanuary 20, 2024
While another said, 'We love u Dylan,' alongside a montage of scenes from the previous night's episodes.
We love u Dylan #Casualty pic.twitter.com/DReZhACHzxJanuary 20, 2024
'SO glad to see a little bit more Dylan screen time - he’s always one of the best parts of an episode. And I know i’ve said this so many times, how utterly fantastic is William Beck at playing Dylan.'
SO glad to see a little bit more Dylan screen time - he’s always one of the best parts of an episode.And I know i’ve said this so many times, how utterly fantastic is William Beck at playing Dylan. #casualty pic.twitter.com/CFiJhEMZ3gJanuary 20, 2024
While another said, 'Thankyou #Casualty for giving us more than 2 minutes of Dylan this week. It was very much appreciated.'
Thankyou #Casualty for giving us more than 2 minutes of Dylan this week. It was very much appreciated 🫶January 20, 2024
And another wrote, 'Dylan, Jodie and Max. What a trio, #Casualty wouldn't be the same without either of them...'
Dylan, Jodie and Max. What a trio, #Casualty wouldn't be the same without either of them... https://t.co/VcCZdLTRPDJanuary 21, 2024
While another wrote, talking about his relationship with Jodie, 'I love how Jodie had to clarify that Dylan didn't have a phone and he didn't mean he didn't have a friend.'
I love how Jodie had to clarify that Dylan didn't have a phone and he didn't mean he didn't have a friend 😂😂 #casualtyJanuary 20, 2024
And another said, predicting a shock twist for the character, 'I'm trying to imagine two of my favourites Stevie and Dylan in a relationship, but I'm not sure it would work.'
Could you ever see a romance between Stevie and Dylan blossoming? Tune in next Saturday 27th January to see what's next for the residents of Holby.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
