Coronation Street fans applaud Daisy in surprise stalker twist

Coronation Street fans were pleased to see Daisy stand up for herself against stalker Justin in tonight's episode.

In an earlier episode of Coronation Street, we saw Daisy let down by the Weatherfield police, as she tried to seek support for Justin's sinister behaviour.

Daisy reached her limit in tonight's episode, punching Justin in the face in retaliation for his continued harassment.

After spotting Justin holding a bunch of flowers on Victoria Street, Daisy storms over and grabs the flowers off him, throwing them on the ground. When Justin tries to calm her down, she rejects his advances and punches him as a shocked George looks on.

Fans were quick to show their appreciation, with one writing, 'Daisy standing up to Justin,' alongside a series of clapping emojis.

Daisy standing up to Justin 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#CorrieFebruary 24, 2023 See more

While another said, 'I can see Daisy going all Liam Neeson on the whole street soon if this carries on #Corrie'

I can see Daisy going all Liam Neeson on the whole street soon if this carry’s on #Corrie pic.twitter.com/32fTYdJm97February 24, 2023 See more

Others were concerned about how this particular storyline was going to pan out, with one Corrie fan writing, 'Incoming acid attack from the weirdo on Daisy then. Is that responsible broadcasting? Need to show that victims of stalking will be taken seriously before such things happen, to encourage more to speak up #Corrie'

Incoming acid attack from the weirdo on Daisy then. Is that responsible broadcasting? Need to show that victims of stalking will be taken seriously before such things happen, to encourage more to speak up #CorrieFebruary 24, 2023 See more

And another writing, 'Things are going to get worse for Daisy aren't they? He's going to kill her if he can't have her. #Corrie'

Things are going to worse for Daisy aren't they? He's going to kill her if he can't have her. #CorrieFebruary 24, 2023 See more

While another fan predicted a more hopeful future for Daisy and Daniel, writing, 'Hoping Justin realises he has no hope with beautiful Daisy so we never see him again. Daisy, gets married to Daniel — we see a fabulous wedding with lots of laughs. Not forgetting more Peter and Carla #corrie'

Hoping Justin realises he has no hope with beautiful Daisy so we never see him again. Daisy, gets married to Daniel - we see a fabulous wedding with lots of laughs. Not forgetting more Peter and Carla #corrieFebruary 24, 2023 See more

What's next for Daisy and her fight against stalker Justin? Tune in next week to follow the emotional storyline.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.