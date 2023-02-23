Coronation Street fans fuming over 'disgusting' Daisy stalker twist

Coronation Street fans were riled after last night's harrowing episode of the ITV show, which saw Daisy Midgeley trying to seek support from the police in the midst of her stalker hell.

In an earlier episode of Coronation Street, Daisy switched off her phone to stop the harassment from stalker Justin. However, last night saw Daisy bombarded with a string of sinister texts after turning it back on, resulting in emotional turmoil for the character.

After confiding in her fiance, Daniel Osbourne, a deeply distressed Daisy turned to the police in order to try and put a stop to Justin's harassment — but rather than help matters, Daisy's visit to PC Scott actually made things worse.

After telling the police officer about her ordeal, PC Scott hugely played down Justin's actions, telling Daisy that while he would file a report, "Until he [Justin] commits a crime, there is nothing more we can do!"

Daisy has been tormented by Justin for weeks. (Image credit: ITV)

To make matters even worse, when Daisy returned home feeling deflated from the lack of support from the police, she discovered that PC Scott had been trawling through her past holiday snaps online and liking the pictures. Daisy then told a helpless-looking Daniel, "This just gets worse and worse..."

Viewers have taken to Twitter to show their anger towards the police officer's "disgusting" behaviour towards Daisy.

One viewer wrote, "The action police took after Daisy's complaint is disgusting... so the police are saying till Justin starts hitting her or actually throws acid which he does the police will do something. Bit late then isn’t it? Appalling from the police #Corrie."

The police action took after daisy complaint is disgusting.. so the police are saying till justin starts hitting her or actually throws acid which he does the police will do something. Bit late then isn’t it. Appalling from the police #CorrieFebruary 23, 2023 See more

To which another soap fan replied, "Yes I know it's trying to highlight the issue of how difficult it is for women to be taken seriously over this kinda behaviour but surely a verbal warning would have been given by now."

While another said, "What a disgusting thing to do to an already traumatised girl. #corrie."

Wow, that copper must of transferred from the London Met. What a disgusting thing to do to an already traumatised girl. #corrieFebruary 22, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, "The policeman following and liking all of daisy's photos #Corrie" alongside some shock-face emoji.

The policeman following and liking all of daisy's photos 😮 #CorrieFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Will Daisy finally be able to get Justin out of her life? We're not so sure the Weatherfield police are going to be much of a support if last night's episode is anything to go by...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).