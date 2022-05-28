Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Abi and Kevin
Coronation Street fans are keen to see Kevin and Abi reunite after the shocking news that she's leaving with Alfie for Costa Rica.
Coronation Street fans are calling for Kevin and Abi to get back together after Kevin admitted he's never stopped loving her and begged her to stay in Weatherfield.
Abi announced in last night's (Friday 27th) episode of Coronation Street that she's sourced two fake passports and is taking son Alfie.
Kevin pleaded with her to stay, but it seemed Abi's decision on the matter was final. A distraught Kevin then confessed Abi's plan to Debbie, but currently, there seems little hope of a future for the couple.
After the episode, fans took to twitter in their droves to express their hopes for Kevin and Abi to get back together and have a "happy ending".
"Abi. You need to get back with Kevin #Corrie," wrote one twitter user eager to see the pair reunited, alongside a heart emoji.
"Awww, really want Abi to have her happy ending with Kevin, Alfie & Jack #corrie #coronationstreet" wrote another.
While a third said, "I hope Kevin and Abi finally be happy together they deserve the world #Corrie."
Other Corrie fans tweeted that they were over the storyline, and keen to see the back of the Abi/Kevin saga.
"Bored bored bored with the Abi storyline," one fan wrote. "Just get back with Kev have a DNA test baby is Kev's live happily ever after... done #Corrie."
Other Corrie fans were dubious over Abi's plan to flee the country and fly to Costa Rica, wondering how she'd be able to finance such a lavish trip for herself and her son — and just where she'd find two fake passports that would allow her to flee the country.
"Where is Abi getting the money from for the fake passports and visa and trip to Costa Rica? #Corrie I know mechanics charge a bit, but still..." wrote one disgruntled viewer.
While another commented in the same vein, "She's got the most beautiful manicured nails for a mechanic."
