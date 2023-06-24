Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same thing about this ‘annoying’ character

Coronation Street fans took to Twitter today to comment on this ‘annoying’ addition to the cast.

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street saw new character Isabella on screens - much to the irritation of viewers, with some even suggesting that they’d like to see her bumped off!

Isabella, who is played by Flaminia Cinque, appeared in the show as Brain’s long-lost cousin and has ruffled a few features on the street - not to mention causing a bad impression with viewers.

'Everytime Isabella pops up on my screen', said one viewer on Twitter, alongside a gif that signifies losing patience.



While another said, ‘I watched #CoronationStreet #Corrie earlier. I hope Daisy and Ryan can patch things up, and maybe something can happen between them. I really don't like the Italian character Isabella.'

I watched #CoronationStreet #Corrie earlier. I hope Daisy and Ryan can patch things up, and maybe something can happen between them. I really don't like the Italian character IsabellaJune 24, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, ‘Isabella is so rude! When is she leaving?'

Isabella is so rude! When is she leaving? #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

To which another fan replied, 'Not for another 3 week.'

And another said, 'Nobody likes her so she’ll probably be in it for a while.'

Another fan commented, ‘Is there any point to Isabella, other than annoying the viewers?'

Is there any point to Isabella, other than annoying the viewers ? 😠😠 #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

While another said, ‘Isabella, yet again you are irritating me and Brian needs a backbone.'

Isabella, yet again you are irritating me and Brian needs a backbone #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

And another wrote, '3 more weeks of Isabella, not sure I can cope…'

3 more weeks of Isabella, not sure I can cope… #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

Looks like a fair few fans will be glad to see the back of Brian’s cousin Isabella when she leaves the street! Tune in to Coronation Street next week to see how the story unfolds…

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.