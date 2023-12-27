Coronation Street fans are given a 'slither of hope' after SHOCK exit

Coronation Street fans were left in tears this Boxing Day after long-standing Corrie character Peter Barlow said goodbye to the cobbles.

It was an emotional episode as Carla and Peter reflected on their long and at times turbulent relationship, before he packed his bags and headed for the tram stop to leave for good. Peter had been in turmoil for some time for his part in killing Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) at the end of Super Soap Week.

Coronation Street fans were devastated by the scenes, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their sadness, with one writing 'I'm crying at Peter and Carla. I can't believe he's gone. Will miss you Peter Barlow.'

However, there was some hope in sight, with Peter Barlow actor Chris Gascoyne sending a special message to fans of the ITV soap.

He said in a video on Coronation Street's official Twitter account, "This is my little leaving message to you, so what do I want to say. I want to say first and foremost, thank you for watching.

"And thanks for all the people and the fans that have really supported me and cheered me up over the years."

Filmed on his penultimate day on the cobbles, Chris Gascoyne says farewell after 23 years of playing Peter Barlow with a heartwarming goodbye message

Corrie fans were quick to take this as a good sign, with one writing, 'I’m taking this all day long from Chris just a sliver bit of hope is all I need see ya soon PB- whenever that will be peace out.'

I'm taking this all day long from Chris just a sliver bit of hope is all I need see ya soon PB- whenever that will be peace out

While another said, hoping for a reunion, 'Carla and Peter. Am so gonna miss them together and Peter - hope we’ll get him back at some point. Chris Gascoyne has been amazing.'

Carla and Peter. Am so gonna miss them together and Peter - hope we'll get him back at some point. Chris Gascoyne has been amazing.

While another said, 'I’m going to miss Chris Gascoyne, Peter was one of my favourite characters in Corrie, I really do hope this isn’t the last we see of him.'

Other fans commented on Chris's video, wishing him all the best for the future after an incredible 23-year stint, with one commenting, '23 years! That's a long time in any job. On to the next adventure!'

While another said, 'You’ll be missed, it’s been a rollercoaster over the years. May I wish you all the best for the future & thank you.'

Wishing you all the best, Peter!

