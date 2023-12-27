Coronation Street fans 'in tears' as fan favourite leaves after 23 years

Coronation Street had fans emotional as their entry into the Christmas TV line-up saw Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) leaving after more than two decades.

It has been a turbulent time for Peter, who was responsible for killing Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) at the end of Super Soap Week, and this dramatic moment has been a catalyst in his life as he's struggling to come to terms with what happened.

Peter saw Stephen holding Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) hostage and drove into the evil businessman, killing him, but he is now wracked with guilt for his actions after Jenny admitted she thought Stephen would never hurt her.

He avoided jail time for Stephen's death with DS Swain (Vicky Myers) confirming to Peter that he wouldn’t be going to prison as no one could prove he wanted to commit murder, but despite his freedom, he still found it difficult to move on from what he did.

While simultaneously dealing with the guilt of killing Stephen, Peter has also been battling his own demons and trying to resist using alcohol to help him drown his emotions, so it has been a very difficult time for him.

It's been equally difficult for Peter's wife Carla (Alison King), who made a dramatic decision after trying to support him through everything. She bought him a one-way ticket to Spain so Peter could join his pal on a round-the-world sailing trip, which would hopefully help him to clear his head.

Despite the kind gesture, it would mean that Peter would be gone for an unspecified amount of time, so it might be a while before Carla sees him again. However, they concluded this was the right choice for them both.

We last saw Peter as he headed to the train station, leaving Weatherfield and his wife behind, which gave actor Chris Gascoyne the chance to bow out. For now, anyway!

Filmed on his penultimate day on the cobbles, Chris Gascoyne says farewell after 23 years of playing Peter Barlow with a heartwarming goodbye message 💚 #Corrie @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/6HUTHNMXyzDecember 26, 2023 See more

Peter will certainly be missed by fans of the ITV soap, with many of them taking to Twitter to share their feelings about the emotional Boxing Day episode. Many have paid tribute to Chris and his character Peter, praising him for working so hard on the character.

I'm crying at Peter and carla I can't believe he's gone I will miss you Peter barlow #corrieDecember 26, 2023 See more

Brilliant episode tonight . Brilliantly acted, brilliantly written. I will miss Peter. #CorrieSomeone please make a spin off series with the adventures of Peter Barlow sailing round the world please.December 26, 2023 See more

chris gascoyne has worked tirelessly for so many years to develop one of the most wonderful, complex, vulnerable characters in television. i am in awe of him. he will forever be deserving of so much praise + appreciation. peter barlow you will always be so precious to us #corrieDecember 26, 2023 See more

Goodbye Peter Barlow, Chris Gascoyne will be missed in @itvcorrie #CorrieDecember 26, 2023 See more

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, December 27 at 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. For more listings, see our UK TV Guide.