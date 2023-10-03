Coronation Street spoilers: The END for Stephen Reid

The residents band together to take down Stephen Reid in tonight’s final episode of Super Soap Week in Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As another new day dawns in Weatherfield, Stephen Reid is still planning his escape from the cobbles and the trail of dead bodies he has left behind him. But while two have been discovered, could there be more grim discoveries waiting for the police?

But while Stephen plans to leave Weatherfield, he is still unaware that the residents of Coronation Street and DS Swain have put together the pieces of a rather shocking jigsaw puzzle, one that could leave him seeing out his days behind bars, not running one on a sunny beach in Thailand.

And what about all the people who have stood in Stephen's way during Super Soap Week? Not only has Tim gone missing, but Peter also stood up to the serial killer, as well as Audrey, who was fuming to find out that Stephen had been stealing from her.

We also have Carla, who was stunned to discover that Underworld's bank account had been cleared out... but who will be the one to stop Stephen in his tracks, and who could become his next victim? No one in Weatherfield is safe.



As the shocked residents come to terms with the fact that they have a murderer in their midst, the hunt is on to find Stephen before he can add to his death toll - or are they already too late?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8 pm.