Coronation Street fans 'confused' by star's transformation at The British Soap Awards

By Kerry Barrett
published

Coronation Street fans were all talking about the difference!

Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan
(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans were "confused" by one thing about actress Charlotte Jordan at The British Soap Awards.

Charlotte, who plays Daisy Midgeley in the soap, looked stunning in her strapless pink gown.

And she swept the board at the awards, which took place on Saturday night but which aired on ITV last night.

Coronation Street win an award for the acid attack storyline

Charlotte confessed she hated speaking in public! (Image credit: ITV)

Charlotte won Best Dramatic Performance for Daisy's acid attack horror, as well as the storyline picking up gongs for Best Single Episode and Scene of the Year for the same storyline.

Fans were delighted that she won so many awards, saying the storyline deserved its accolades.

But it was something else about Charlotte that got everyone talking.

Her accent!

Charlotte Jordan accepts an award

Charlotte got all the fans talking!  (Image credit: ITV)

As the actress took to the stage three times to collect her awards, she confessed she didn't enjoy speaking in public - though we have to say she did a pretty good job!

Charlotte thanked the writers, her fellow cast members, the crew and the viewers for their support.

Meanwhile, at home the fans were surprised to hear that Charlotte doesn't sound anything like Daisy in real life!

Though alter-ego Daisy is from Manchester and has the accent to match, Charlotte was born and brought up in Surrey in the south of England!

Viewers were distracted by the difference in her speaking voice and took to social media to share their amazement.

One fan even said Charlotte deserved an award for coming up with such an "unreal" Manchester accent!

And added: "I am so confused"!

Another viewer said they had "no idea" that Daisy's accent wasn't authentic in Coronation Street.

One fan claimed it was "so strange" to hear Charlotte talking in her own accent that they'd looked up where the actress came from and were amazed to discover she was a southerner!

