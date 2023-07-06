Coronation Street fans DIVIDED over Paul's confession

Coronation Street fans were quick to comment on the latest developments in Paul's ongoing saga, which saw him almost cheat on partner Billy before his ex stole his winnings from the chilli eating contest.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, 5th July 2023) saw Paul confess that he lost the money after bumping into an old flame - and things proceeded to get out of hand. Billy is appalled by Paul's antics.

It's safe to say things have taken a bit of a wrong turn for Paul - but fans are divided over how he's handling the situation. Some feel sympathetic, while other Corrie viewers are growing tired of the storyline.

'#corrie has gone from the brilliant two header with dame Maureen lipman and Claire Sweeney , back to its depressing abysmal writing poor acting tonight Billy and Paul episode was as dramatic as watching a fat man eat a pork pie,' wrote one frustrated fan on Twitter.

While another said, with more sympathy for Paul, 'Oh god, paul and billy have made me blub again #corrie @PeterAsh_85 @Dan_Brockleban @itvcorrie what a lovely last scene #MND #Drama #love #support well done fabulous acting xx'

'Watching corrie on catch up. I'm with Toyah. I love Paul. Billy's got to forgive him,' said another fan on Twitter.

While another wrote, 'I wanted to feel bad for Billy because obvs he didn't deserve that, but hey remember when he didn't believe Paul was being set up BY TODD and then he dumped Paul and got back WITH TODD five minutes later?'

But not everyone was on Paul's side, with another Corrie viewer writing, 'So angry that Paul went back to that hotel room.'

While another said, 'I can't wait for Paul's character to die in #Corrie. He's a dreadful actor, so forced.'

Strong words indeed!

Will Paul be able to redeem himself? Tune in to Wednesday's episode of Coronation Street to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.