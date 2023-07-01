Coronation Street fans go WILD as two unlikely co-stars at a local festival together
Coronation Street viewers were pleased to see these much-loved characters letting their hair down
Coronation Street stars Charlotte Jordan and Sally Ann Matthews have been spotted enjoying a moment together at a local festival, much to the delight of fans.
The two Coronation Street fans spent time together at Lytham Festival, held in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, this weekend.
Charlotte was pictured with on-screen step-mum Sally Ann, who is known to viewers as Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor, at the event on its first night, which saw Jamiroquai headline, supported by Jake Shears, Fun Loving Criminals and Stone Foundation.
Sally Ann shared the snap of the two women in matching outfits with the caption, 'Had an AMAZING time @lythamfestival watching @jakeshears be ‘cheeky’ and @jamiroquaihq just being simply incredible.
'What a voice, what a band and still got those moves. If you can get tickets for the remaining nights, grab em. Fab festival x'
To which Charlotte replied, 'Matching fits weren’t intentional but now it’s all I want to do.'
A post shared by Sally Ann Matthews (@sallyannmatthews)
A photo posted by on
Fans were quick to comment on the picture to show their appreciation, with one writing, 'Bloody love you two together. I’m so sorry I don’t know the name if the actor who plays Daisy bit she is PHENOMENAL.'
While another said, 'I bloody love you two darlings!!'
And a third wrote, 'You and Charlie matching is so iconic I must say x'
While another fan said 'THE MATCHING JACKETS AH'
And another fan wrote, 'Looking good ladies ! Some fantastic bands hope you had a great time!!!'
It's great to see these two bonding off-screen!
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Claire Crick