Coronation Street fans go WILD as two unlikely co-stars at a local festival together

Coronation Street stars Charlotte Jordan and Sally Ann Matthews have been spotted enjoying a moment together at a local festival, much to the delight of fans.

The two Coronation Street fans spent time together at Lytham Festival, held in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, this weekend.

Charlotte was pictured with on-screen step-mum Sally Ann, who is known to viewers as Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor, at the event on its first night, which saw Jamiroquai headline, supported by Jake Shears, Fun Loving Criminals and Stone Foundation.

Sally Ann shared the snap of the two women in matching outfits with the caption, 'Had an AMAZING time @lythamfestival watching @jakeshears be ‘cheeky’ and @jamiroquaihq just being simply incredible.

'What a voice, what a band and still got those moves. If you can get tickets for the remaining nights, grab em. Fab festival x'

To which Charlotte replied, 'Matching fits weren’t intentional but now it’s all I want to do.'

A post shared by Sally Ann Matthews (@sallyannmatthews) A photo posted by on

Fans were quick to comment on the picture to show their appreciation, with one writing, 'Bloody love you two together. I’m so sorry I don’t know the name if the actor who plays Daisy bit she is PHENOMENAL.'

While another said, 'I bloody love you two darlings!!'

And a third wrote, 'You and Charlie matching is so iconic I must say x'

While another fan said 'THE MATCHING JACKETS AH'

And another fan wrote, 'Looking good ladies ! Some fantastic bands hope you had a great time!!!'

It's great to see these two bonding off-screen!

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.