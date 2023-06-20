Coronation Street fans have a SHOCK reaction to Ryan finally discovering the truth about Daisy

Ryan now knows the truth about Daisy.

Coronation Street viewers have taken to Twitter after a pivotal moment in the Daisy/Ryan saga aired last night — but their reactions aren't what you might expect.

Daisy was finally exposed as catfishing Ryan in last night's episode (which aired Monday, 19th June 2023) of Coronation Street, after pretending to be ex-girlfriend Crystal for months, all while things developed romantically between the two.

The pair gave into temptation again before it was revealed that Daisy has been posing as Crystal.

During the episode, after Ryan admitted how much he had missed Daisy and leaned in for a kiss, the character found herself kissing him back, just as Carla returned to the scene.

It's fair to say that Corrie fans are pleased that Ryan knows the truth — but not everyone condemns Daisy quite as much as you might imagine.

'Oh Ryan. The penny has finally dropped. I wouldn't like to be in Daisy's shoes,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Oh Ryan. The penny has finally dropped. I wouldnt like to be in Daisy's shoes. #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

While another said, poking fun at the characters' names, 'Suddenly, it's as clear as Crystal and Ryan's mind is as fresh as a Daisy!'

Suddenly, it's as clear as Crystal and Ryan's mind is as fresh as a Daisy! #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

But despite Daisy's questionable behaviour, some viewers are actually rooting for the pair to work out against the odds.

'I think I might be only one who’s shipping Ryan & Daisy!' wrote one fan on Twitter,

I think I might be only one who’s shipping Ryan & Daisy! #Corrie 😉😂June 20, 2023 See more

While another commented, 'I actually love the idea of Daisy and Ryan together, like he took acid for her, how could they not fall in love after what they both went through.'

I actually love the idea of Daisy and Ryan together, like he took acid for her, how could they not fall in love after what they both went through 💖😭 #CorrieJune 19, 2023 See more

While another wrote alongside some heart emojis, 'Ryan n Daisy 4eva.'

💓 Ryan n Daisy 4eva 💓 #corrieJune 19, 2023 See more

It's not the reaction we predicted — but fans are clearly rooting for these two to somehow make it work!

How will Ryan react to Daisy now he knows the truth? And can the couple find some happiness together, in spite of all their struggles? Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.