Coronation Street fans have some strong words for Faye as she feels the pressure

Coronation Street fans have taken to Twitter with some strong words for Faye Windass after Craig suggests they buy a flat together in last night's episode.

In the episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 23 May, 2023), which saw Faye and Craig have an intense chat, with some pressure on Faye to step up the relationship.

Some Coronation Street viewers took to Twitter to issue a warning to Faye, with one writing, 'Faye I would walk from Craig if I was you!!!!

'Get out while you can.'

#Corrie Faye I would walk from Craig if I was you!!!! Get out while you can #coronationstreetMay 23, 2023 See more

But another fan believes that Craig and Faye should work things out in the future.

'The bosses of #corrie were jerks to @colsonsmith and @ellieLleach from 2020 - present,' wrote one angry fan on Twitter.

'I hope ellie comes back next year and I hope those writers come up with better storylines for Craig & Faye someday. Craig was always the perfect bf for Faye, something Jackson will never be.'

The bosses of #corrie were jerks to @colsonsmith and @ellieLleach from 2020 - present. I hope ellie comes back next year and I hope those writers come up with better storylines for Craig & Faye someday. Craig was always the perfect bf for Faye, something Jackson will never beMay 23, 2023 See more

While another mused, 'Faye will do anything to stay out of prison.'

Faye will do anything to stay out of prison 😅 #corrie #CoronationStreetMay 23, 2023 See more

While another asked, 'Instead of telling Gary she feels trapped by Craig why the hell didn't Faye just tell the truth about her feelings for Jackson when he Proposed instead of saying yes & lying again & again. Gave her every opportunity. Might of even understood. Instead playing the victim.'

And another #TeamJackson Corrie fan wrote, 'Is it just me, or is Miley not a bit old for the play area? for the love of god Faye, choose Jackson.'

Is it just me, or is Miley not a bit old for the play area? 😂 for the love of god Faye, choose Jackson #corrie #coronationstreetMay 22, 2023 See more

While another Corrie fan wrote about what a shame it was to see the couple go downhill, writing 'Everyone; Craig and Faye make a lovely couple.

'Corrie writers; hold my Costa.'



Everyone; Craig and Faye make a lovely couple.Corrie writers; hold my Costa.#CorrieMay 22, 2023 See more

Will Faye leave Craig for good? Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.