'Coronation Street' fans in stitches after spotting Gary Windass as you've NEVER seen him before

Coronation Street fans couldn't get enough of Gary Windass (Mikey North) last night after he was caught out by Kelly Neelan sporting a new look.

Viewers were treated to a rare Sunday night visit to Weatherfield after soap schedules changed last week due to the football.

But as fans settled down for an hour of Coronation Street yesterday evening, the last thing they expected to see was Gary Windass dressed in some Fame-inspired neon workout clothes.

Gary looked hilarious as he enjoyed his 80s inspired aerobics DVD. (Image credit: ITV)

The hilarious moment came when Kelly woke up after another long night of looking after her terminally ill mum, Laura.

As the teenager went to the kitchen of Maria and Gary's flat to get a cuppa, she got the shock of her life as she walked in on Gary doing some very enthusiastic aerobics moves in front of the TV.

Kelly got a wake up call she wasn't expecting in last night's 'Coronation Street'. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly thought the whole thing was hilarious and struggled to keep a straight face as Gary tried to explain himself out of the situation.

Gary was mortified at being caught out. (Image credit: ITV)

Gary was horrified at being caught out in his hilarious workout gear and shamefully told Kelly that he thought everyone was out.

But while Gary was left red-faced at the situation, fans couldn't get enough of his Joe Wicks impersonation...

That’s the best scene of Gary, like, ever. #corrieMarch 6, 2022 See more

Gary, with his fluorescent headband...he'll be dancing to Fame next! #CorrieMarch 6, 2022 See more

Gary the new Mr. Motivator #Corrie @itvcorrieMarch 6, 2022 See more

More Footloose-style aerobics routines from Gary, please. #corrieMarch 6, 2022 See more

Last night's Coronation Street also saw a huge storyline kick off for Abi as she went into labour on the side of a country road, having been abandoned by Dean who was convinced she had overdosed after their drugs binge.

The pair were in a stolen car, which Dean had taken from Kevin's garage. Abi, who had been in pain all morning, tried to stop Dean by taking the keys from him, but her plan didn't work and she eventually ended up in the middle of nowhere all alone and in the throes of labour.

Abi was in a bad way by the end of Sunday night's episode. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans saw Abi call for an ambulance, however, her phone died before she could tell the operator where she was and she was soon left alone and terrified as the prospect of having a baby on her own at the side of the road hit her.

Tonight's Coronation Street is set to see Abi's story continue, but will she be okay? Or are things about to go from bad to worse for the expectant mum?

Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.