Soaps CANCELED — here's when 'Emmerdale', 'Coronation Street' and 'EastEnders' are next on

Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders fans will have to wait a little longer than usual for their next soap fix as all soaps on both BBC and ITV are canceled tonight because of football fixtures.

Instead of the usual Emmerdale episode airing, ITV will show Peterborough United v Manchester City from 6.45pm and instead of EastEnders, BBC1 will be showing Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur from 7.30pm.

The good news is Emmerdale will be back on ITV tomorrow night at 7pm, however, Coronation Street fans will have even longer to wait for their favorite soap.

Instead of the usual Wednesday visit to Weatherfield, the soap won't return to our screens until Friday night for an hour-long special at 8pm. This scheduling swap is also due to football, with Liverpool v Norwich City airing tomorrow at 7.30pm.

EastEnders is back on BBC1 on Thursday in its usual 7.40pm slot.

'Coronation Street' fans will have to wait until Friday to watch the next episode. (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's Emmerdale saw Meena continue to get her claws into vicar Charles, but tomorrow's return to the soap will see Charles fight back by setting up a support group for anyone in the village who has been affected by the killer's evil ways.

Friday's hour-long Coronation Street will see Lydia's web of lies about Adam tighten as she trashes her own flat and frames him for the crime... only to lead to him getting arrested. Adam tries to tell everyone that Lydia is lying, but will anyone listen?

Mick gets his divorce papers through on Thursday. (Image credit: BBC)

Thursday's EastEnders will see Mick Carter getting his divorce papers through, while Harvey Monroe heads to the police station to sign the witness statement against his son, Aaron. But will he go through with it?

Meanwhile, Tommy Moon is still insisting to mum Kat Slater that he didn't steal Mitch Baker's wages from the office, but she doesn't know what to believe. Worried about her son, when she sees Phil she tells him that something is up with Tommy. But determined not to let things get to her she insists that it's only because he's missing Phil.