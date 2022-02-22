‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Will Marcus Dean stay in the village for Ethan?
By Michael Darling published
Airs Wednesday 2 March 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Marcus Dean is planning to leave the village, but Ethan wants him to stay in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
When Marcus Dean first arrived in the village, it wasn’t long before the handsome stranger caught the eye of one of the locals… Ethan Anderson!
The pair have been on a date but things seem to have cooled off.
Earlier in the week, Marcus returned to the village to tell Rhona that she was included in the will of his late dad, Pierce. But now the hearing is done and dusted, he sees no point in hanging around…
Ethan suggested meeting up, but Marcus turned him down.
Later, Ethan tried again to secure a date with Marcus, but that fell flat, too.
Although the arrival of Marcus has caused ructions for Marlon and Rhona, the couple don’t have anything against him as he’s clearly nothing like his father.
So when they give Ethan the green light to go for it with Marcus, he heads off to seek him out
Can Ethan get Marcus to change his mind before he leaves the village for good?
Meanwhile, Charles has his first support group for the people affected by Meena’s murderous deeds and evil actions. Erm… shouldn’t that be just about everyone in the village?!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.