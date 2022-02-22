‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Will Marcus Dean stay in the village for Ethan?

Should he stay or should he go? Marcus Dean in Emmerdale.

Marcus Dean is planning to leave the village, but Ethan wants him to stay in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Marcus Dean first arrived in the village, it wasn’t long before the handsome stranger caught the eye of one of the locals… Ethan Anderson!

The pair have been on a date but things seem to have cooled off.

Earlier in the week, Marcus returned to the village to tell Rhona that she was included in the will of his late dad, Pierce. But now the hearing is done and dusted, he sees no point in hanging around…

Marcus came back to the village with news for Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan suggested meeting up, but Marcus turned him down.

Later, Ethan tried again to secure a date with Marcus, but that fell flat, too.

Although the arrival of Marcus has caused ructions for Marlon and Rhona, the couple don’t have anything against him as he’s clearly nothing like his father.

So when they give Ethan the green light to go for it with Marcus, he heads off to seek him out

Can Ethan get Marcus to change his mind before he leaves the village for good?

Meanwhile, Charles has his first support group for the people affected by Meena’s murderous deeds and evil actions. Erm… shouldn’t that be just about everyone in the village?!

Charles has set up a support group for the people affected by Meena's evil deeds. (Image credit: ITV)

Harriet, Dawn, Billy and Vinny are among the attendees at Charles' first support group. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.