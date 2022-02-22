'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter gets his divorce papers

Mick Carter is gutted when his divorce papers come through.

Mick Carter has to face the end of his marriage in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:40 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is not having the best of days as Janine Butcher's grand plan for a charity boxing match doesn't seem to be going too well.

With only a few participants, he tells Janine that he's going to cancel it. In desperation, Janine turns to Kim Fox to help sign up some participants.

Mick is fuming when Kim sells the idea by offering free drinks for a year for anyone who can beat him!

Worried he'll be seriously out of pocket, Mick tells Janine to find someone he can easily beat. But Janine manages to muck things up, as per usual!

Things take a sombre turn when an official letter comes through for Mick. It's his divorce papers from wife Linda Carter.

Is it really the end for the childhood sweethearts?

Harvey Monroe has a decision to make about the witness statement. (Image credit: BBC)

Dana Monroe finds out that dad Harvey Monroe has told Jean Slater he wants to put the brakes on things.

Worried for her dad and knowing how torn up he is over son Aaron's crimes, she shares with Jean why Harvey is being so reticent to throw himself into a relationship.

After realising how much Harvey is hurting, Jean vows to be there for him. When he heads to the police station to sign the witness statement, Jean follows him.

She finds him outside the station drinking in his cab and she gently encourages him to leave the cab and walk back home. Grateful for Jean's kindness, Harvey tells her that he'd be happy to go away on holiday with her.

Kat Slater is concerned about son Tommy Moon. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Mitchell pops over to see Kat Slater to give her a gift to take to Phil Mitchell when she visits him in prison.

Meanwhile, Tommy Moon is still insisting to mum Kat Slater that he didn't steal Mitch Baker's wages from the office, but she doesn't know what to believe.

Worried about her son, when she sees Phil she tells him that something is up with Tommy. But determined not to let things get to her she insists that it's only because he's missing Phil.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.