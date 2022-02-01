'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter calls time on Linda

Mick Carter realises he can't wait for his wife forever in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is insistent on taking son Ollie Carter to see his mum Linda Carter, as it's clear that Ollie has been really missing his mother. Nancy Carter and Janine Butcher are both in agreement for once, and tell Mick that it's not a good idea.

He takes some comfort, however, from his mates Rocky Cotton, Mitch Baker and Harvey Monroe, who tell him it's worth trying. But after waiting around in the cold with Ollie for Linda to show up, they are both left disappointed when Linda is nowhere to be seen.

Janine is secretly smug that things didn't work out for Mick and as he drowns his sorrows with his mates, she tells him it's time to let go of his marriage for good.

But her triumph that she's at last in with a proper chance to win over Mick is short lived when Mitch suggests they all go out to the club to meet some ladies!

Whitney Dean gives her statement to the police. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean sits with DCI Arthurs and explains to him what she knows about Gray Atkins' relationship with his late wife Chantelle Atkins. She's confident that what she has to tell him will persuade him that Gray is a dangerous man and his new wife Chelsea Atkins is in peril.

While Whitney is hopeful that she's done enough to keep Chelsea safe, Gray is quietly panicking about Tina's body in Argee Bhajee. The killer packs a bag and grabs the family's passports, planning to flee the country rather than get caught.

But time is running out and Gray is soon confronted by DCI Arthurs...

Stacey Slater's chuffed her new busienss is going well. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater's new business venture is declared open as Jean Slater and Eve Unwin help her launch her new snack van. There's soon a long line of customers waiting and Stacey is over the moon that things are going so well.

She's also rather chuffed by a visit from one particular customer – Kheerat Panesar. Her former flirtation obviously hasn't forgotten about their bit of fun before she went to prison. As Jean serves up Kheerat his order, Stacey and Kheerat share a longing look.

Also, Sharon Watts brushes off Zack Hudson's revelation that he's found Jada and Sharon's granddaughter Alyssa. Undeterred, Zack meets up with Jada and suggests he can find her somewhere to live. A wary Jada marches off, but later turns up at Walford station.

It seems there's about to be a disaster however, when she is distracted having a go at Will Mitchell, who is staring at her, and Alyssa is left in danger...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.