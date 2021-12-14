'EastEnders' spoilers: Whitney Dean vows to expose the truth about Gray!

Whitney Dean feels on her own as she hunts for answers about Gray.

Whitney Dean won't give up her quest to prove that Gray Atkins is a dangerous man in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean can't let go of her concerns that there's something really wrong about Gray Atkins, especially after the warning from his old boss Laura, who suggested he was a dangerous man.

She turns to Laura again to ask her to speak to Gray's fiancee Chelsea Fox and convince her that she needs to leave him. Laura reveals that she's already tried talking to Chelsea, but she refused to believe her.

When Whitney later sees Kheerat Panesar talking to Gray and telling him he'll come to the wedding, she feels that she has no allies left and she despairs.

She confronts Kheerat about why he's suddenly so pally with Gray and she's gobsmacked when he tells her to drop it, saying that Gray is a good man...

Zack Hudson was suspicious of Jada when she first appeared. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson is struggling with his guilt over Jada's disappearance with baby Alyssa, as he know that he's to blame. When Phil Mitchell breaks the news to an upset Sharon Watts that his PI hasn't been able to find Jada, Zack feels even worse.

In a bid to overcompensate, Zack suggests to Martin Fowler that they put up some Christmas decorations for Sharon to cheer her up. But their good deed ends in disaster when they break Sharon's late son Denny Rickman's angel, leaving Sharon heartbroken.

Heading to the Vic to drown his sorrows, Zack confesses to Nancy Carter that he's the reason Jada left. Big mistake as she accidentally lets slip to Martin that Zack warned off Jada! Will Sharon find out?

Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker have never got over the death of their daughter in 2020. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker are struggling ahead of Gray Atkins' wedding to Chelsea Fox, as the death of their daughter Chantelle Atkins is still too raw.

They tell their former son-in-law that they can't come to the ceremony as it's too hard for them.

Also, Chelsea tries to get aunt Kim Fox to make up with her sister Denise Fox, while Mick Carter and Janine Butcher plan a 'Best Spouse in the 'Ouse' competition at the Queen vVc.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.