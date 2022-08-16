Coronation Street fans in tears over Audrey's shock confession

Coronation Street's Audrey Roberts and her friends took centre stage in last night's episode — and fans loved it!

Viewers took to social media to praise Sue Nicholls — who plays Audrey — for her moving performance as her alter ego told her friends about her recent suicide attempt.

Audrey's not been having an easy time lately. (Image credit: ITV)

Audrey met old pals Ken Barlow, Roy Cropper and Rita Tanner for an afternoon tea to celebrate her birthday. But she shocked her friends when she revealed she'd tried to kill herself just two weeks ago.

Audrey's friends were stunned when she told them what had been happening. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans were left wiping away a tear as Audrey took her first anti-depressant tablet and toasted the neighbour — Nosy Nicky — who’d found her after her overdose.

“There’s life in the old girl yet, Alfie love,” Audrey said, speaking out loud to her late husband, Alf Roberts.

Cried through Audrey's tea party in Coronation Street. Lovely acting from them all...heartfelt ..August 15, 2022 See more

That was one of the best episodes of @itvcorrie I’ve ever, ever seen. And I’ve been watching for 41 years. Sue Nicholls is a legend. #Audrey #CorrieAugust 15, 2022 See more

But the episode wasn’t all doom and gloom. The friends even bumped into Ken’s ex, Claudia Colby, leading to some fun and games as they spied on her with her new bloke.

And Rita offered to show off her version of Beyonce's "Single Ladies" dance!

Words can’t describe how well put-together these scenes were. From Rita spying behind the plants, to Audrey’s devastating revelation. This is #Corrie, and when it works, it truly is a masterclass. pic.twitter.com/zbZUEmQC1bAugust 15, 2022 See more

But it was the revelations the chums shared that really got fans raising their eyebrows. First of all, Rita reminisced about her (admittedly short-lived) romance with Ken. And Roy was reminded that he was once arrested for lewd behaviour, even if it had been a misunderstanding when he and Evelyn were searching for her dog, Cerberus.

Fans were pleased to see Audrey having fun with her friends after her suicide attempt. (Image credit: ITV)

And then, in a confession that left fans in fits of laughter, Rita announced that she and their sadly missed friend Norris Cole had once visited a swingers’ club!

By mistake, she added.

Rita at a swingers party 😂😂😂😂#CorrieAugust 15, 2022 See more

After an episode with such highs and lows, fans were left wanting more scenes with the older cast members in future.

Superb Corrie tonight with the longstanding cast members, Sue Nicolls was utterly brilliant. Rita peeping through the palm tree and Ken's facial expressions as the gentleman described him. It was hilarious, sad, touching classic corrie. Bravo!!! More!!!! #corrieAugust 15, 2022 See more

Let's hope the viewers get their wish!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.