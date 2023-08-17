Coronation Street fans left CONFUSED ater SHOCK revelation
Coronation Street viewers don't know what to think after the latest turn of events
Coronation Street fans were left reeling after the shocking events of last night's episode.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, 16th August 2023) Tyrone finally learned the truth that Cassie is his mother.
But Corrie fans aren't convinced by the plotline, querying that they thought Tyrone already had a mother.
'I’m confused. I thought Tyrone had a mum on #corrie before he moved in with jack and Vera?' wrote one fan on Twitter.
To which another replied, 'You’re not thinking of Chesney and Fizz’s mum,' followed by, 'My mistake it was Jackie Dobbs but not his real mum apparently.'
While another said, 'So Claire Sweeney is meant to be playing Tyrone's mum. Was she about 12 when she had him?? Not great casting there.'
And another wrote, 'I’m guessing Tyrone’s mum must had had him when she was about 11/12 as there’s not much difference in their ages.'
And another wrote, 'If Tyrone's mum is Claire Seweeny, then who was Margi Clark supposed to be? Confused.'
While others predicted what this could mean for the future and whether there's another bombshell on the cards.
'I hope that "you could have brothers or sisters" line is a bit of foreshadowing that Courtney is Tyrone's sister...' wrote another Corrie fan.
And another fan quipped about the revelation, 'Ruby telling Tyrone that he could have brother and sisters... next she'll be hosting #LongLostFamilies!'
What's next for Tyrone and will there be more revelations ahead? And will he be able to bond with his mum and forgive Evelyn for lying about the past?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Friday, 18th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.