Coronation Street fans praise 'outstanding' acting after the acid attack horror

Coronation Street aired the shocking conclusion to Daisy's stalking horror last night as creepy Justin took his obsession with the bride to a life-changing level.

In gruesome scenes, the unhinged stalker turned up on Daisy's wedding day, intending to attack her with acid.

But when he threw the liquid at poor Daisy, it was unintended victim Ryan who got in the way and who was burned.

Ryan was the unintended victim when Justin's attack didn't go as he'd planned (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans admitted the episode was hard to watch, but they praised its depiction of the horrifying attack and singled out Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy, and Ryan Prescott, AKA Ryan Connor, for their "outstanding" performances.

The wedding episode began with Daisy imagining her wedding day as perfect - only for Justin to show up. A clever prediction of what was to come.

But from there it was classic Corrie. A perfect 'will they, won't they' set-up as the wedding car was stolen, Daisy's dress didn't fit, her eye was bloodshot, and the cake delivered was congratulating Bernard on his retirement!

Daniel waited nervously, unaware of what was going on at the pub (Image credit: ITV)

But the humour in the early part of the episode was just lulling us all into a false sense of security.

Because, as Daisy and Ryan made to leave the Rovers on their way to the venue, Justin was lurking in the shadows.

He threw the acid at Daisy, but it was Ryan who was hit with most of the liquid. He dropped to the floor, howling in pain, as Justin legged it.

And from then on, it was high drama as Daisy tried to help Ryan into the shower to cool the burns and waited for the ambulance.

Meanwhile, at the venue, groom Daniel was getting twitchy - not helped by Glenda offering to entertain the guests as they waited!

At the hospital, it was clear Ryan was in a bad way and devastated Daisy blamed herself - until Jenny gave her a stern talking to.

And then, in more dramatic scenes, Justin turned up at the hospital. Daisy bravely managed to alert the police and he was arrested.

Fans think Charlotte Jordan should win awards for her performance as Daisy (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers were thoroughly impressed by the horrifying climax to the story and praised the performances, the camera work, the writing - everything!

"Incredible acting," said one fan on social media. Another said the acting was "outstanding" and many others added that Charlotte Jordan and Ryan Prescott should win "all the awards" for the episode!

Poor Ryan and Daisy 😢😢😢💔💔💔Incredible acting from @CharlieJordanxo and Ryan Prescott 👏👏👏👏👏👍!!!!!@itvcorrie #CorrieMarch 27, 2023 See more

What an horrific an emotional episode! Charlotte Jordan and Ryan Prescott absolutely outstanding acting!! Deserve all the awards!! That episode will never be forgotten! 😱❤️ #Corrie #CoronationStreetMarch 27, 2023 See more

Give charlie and ryan all the awards going that was powerful 💔 #Corrie #coronationstreet pic.twitter.com/bFnM6WyyRpMarch 27, 2023 See more

Many viewers agreed that it was the "best episode of Corrie in years" while another simply said it was a "bloody good episode of soap".

Best episode of #corrie in years by the wayMarch 27, 2023 See more

That was a bloody good episode of soap. Wow. Beautiful, horrifying, heartbreaking. Everything that storyline should’ve culminated to.I’ll be honest, it’s the first time in a long time that I’ve been unable to tear my eyes away from #Corrie. #CoronationStreet #Daisy #RyanMarch 27, 2023 See more

Daisy's stalker nightmare may be over but Ryan's battle is just beginning. We'll definitely be watching to find out what happens next!

Coronation Street usually airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.