Coronation Street fans praise 'powerful' episode - but say the scenes are 'heartbreaking'

Coronation Street viewers were left 'heartbroken' after tonight's episode, which saw Paul have another nasty fall - as well as another character sadly leave the street in a shocking exit.

The last instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 15th September 2023) saw Paul on his way to warn Shelley about Bernie's scam when he suffered a fall. He cried out for help, only to realise there was nobody there to assist him in pain.

Meanwhile, the scene cut to Shelly's apartment as two paramedics rushed into the house, with the sad news coming in that she had been found unresponsive, devasting viewers.

It's safe to say the episodes made for harrowing viewing, with viewers praising the 'powerful' performance from Peter Ash.

'Paul heartbreaking to watch as he struggles each day. Give Peter ash all the awards for all his incredible performances throughout this story,' wrote one fan on social media.

While another said, 'Poor Paul, when he finds out about Shelly. Knowing that's his own future too, sooner or later sadly.'

And another wrote, 'Oh Paul is breaking my heart.'

While another wrote, 'Paul oh know Shelly Give @PeterAsh_85 all the awards for all his recent performances, my god he's screen work is absolutely incredible, gutted to lose Paul.'

And another said, 'That was a great episode tonight. Heartbreaking end tho. Shelley was such a good character even if it was only short term.'

And another commented, 'So sad that Shelly’s died. Poor Paul - this storyline’s heartbreaking.'

And another commented, praising the acting on tonight's show, 'ust before #Corrie started, there was a warning of distressing scenes. This was in case there was some decent acting.'

It's safe to say viewers have been moved by these incredibly sad scenes.

What's next on the cobbles and how will the street deal with such a great loss? Tune in to next week's episode to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.