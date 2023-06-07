Coronation Street fans PREDICT this character's 'downfall has begun' with 'a new low'

Coronation Street fans were shocked to see the latest developments of last night's episode, where Sarah Barlow was caught in the act with love Damon.

In tonight's episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday 7th June, 2023) Sarah's son Harry watched as she kissed Weatherfield's resident bad boy, Damon.

Fans were quick to comment on the drama, with Corrie fans predicting that this is the beginning of the end for Sarah and her secret affair.

'Sarah confessing to Gail - she had no choice. Gail was onto her and she couldn't get out of it.

'Know we know why she confesses to Adam on Friday. Harry has started that chain reaction. Sarah and Damon's downfall has begun,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Other fans were also quick to comment on the scenario, with one writing, 'Harry exposing Sarah's dirty little secret with a drawing... Nice lol.'

While another said, 'Harry exposing Sarah and Damon through a drawing. . What a clever child.'

Others were impressed with Harry's acting skills, with another writing, 'This is the most lines a kid as young as Harry has had in a soap ever I think.'

While another said that Sarah has sunk to a 'new low' with her behaviour towards Harry. 'Sarah is literally unbelievable making out Harry was seeing things and making him lie your own kid Sarah that’s a new low,' wrote another Corrie viewer.

'Poor child…..we don’t see Harry for weeks and when we do his mother is lying to him to hide her affair. He’s better off locked in that cupboard with all the other #Corrie kids,' wrote another fan.

While another wrote, 'Adam deserves so much better he’s such a loving and caring man who does everything for Sarah and even Harry and this is how Sarah repays him cheating on him any chance she can get.'

Is this the beginning of the end for Sarah? Tune in to Friday's episode of Coronation Street to find out more...

