Coronation Street fans SHOCKED as long-term character is re-cast with no warning

Coronation Street fans were shocked to see that a character had been recast.

Coronation Street fans were stunned as they noticed that youngster Ruby Dobbs looked completely different in Friday's episode (August, 11).

During the episode, Ruby watched her older sister Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) confidently rehearse her solo for the Little Big Shotz summer spectacular, fully expecting to land the lead role.

However, at the community centre, Hope was devastated when Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) announced that Ruby had got the lead role instead.

Ruby was delighted, but Hope was fuming that she would have to be her younger sister's backing singer alongside Eliza and Joseph.

Ruby couldn't wait to tell Roy Cropper (David Neilson) the exciting news, while Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) gave Hope some encouraging words to cheer her up and offered to do her and Ruby's makeup for the show.

Ruby Dobbs looked totally different in Friday's episode. (Image credit: ITV)

During the scenes, fans were quick to notice that Ruby had a new look...

Oh, new Ruby on #Corrie!August 12, 2023 See more

A new actress playing Ruby. #CorrieAugust 11, 2023 See more

#Corrie When did they change Ruby Dobbs @itvcorrieAugust 11, 2023 See more

have they recast Ruby?! i swear that’s not the same girl😂 #coronationstreet #corrieAugust 11, 2023 See more

Ruby is the daughter of Tyrone and soap villain Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede), who was born in the back room of the Rovers in 2012.

Macy Alabi played Ruby from the character's birth, but has since left the role to concentrate on her studies as she starts high school in September.

The role has now been recast to Billie Naylor, who will portray Ruby for the foreseeable future, which is why the youngster had a different look in Friday's episode.

Tyrone was given full custody of Ruby after her mum Kirsty was sent to prison for abuse and later moved abroad. Kirsty died from an aneurysm in 2021.

Ruby has been brought up by Tyrone and her step-mum Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine), although the family have suffered their fair share of problems over the years.

Ruby was originally played by Macy Alabi. (Image credit: ITV)

In 2017, Ruby appeared to be having behavioural problems after a series of incidents involving her step-sister, Hope. However, it was later revealed that it was Hope who was misbehaving and had been putting the blame on Ruby.

The family unit then broke down when Tyrone had an affair with Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) and decided to end his relationship with Fiz. Meanwhile, Ruby and Hope stayed with Fiz at 9 Coronation Street.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.